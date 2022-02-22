Lady Knights softball returns to the field today with a strong determination to go even further than they did last season.
Head coach Kari Thompson says she is fortunate to have all nine of her starters this season be returning players, many of whom she has has worked with for all of their high school career.
“It does make things quite competitive as you add new pieces to the puzzle,” Thompson said. “As practice has started these last two weeks it’s nice to see that rejuvenate competition between the girls.”
Despite spring sport practices only officially beginning two weeks ago players on the team says they have kept busy during the offseason
“I think during the off season we all kept up,” Alysen Rieth co-captain and pitcher said. “We have all been playing some sort of travel ball, so I think getting back out here and learning from each other one more time is going to help us gel as a team.”
Both Thompson and the Lady Knights hope the extra work they have put in during the offseason will help them reach their goal for the season…to advance further in the postseason.
“I’m looking forward to hopefully getting past the first round of playoffs,” Aubrie Carver co-captain and shortstop said. “We got cut short last year but I think this year we have a stronger team and we can hopefully get farther.”
“I think we all want to continue with a strong state ranking and to make a bigger push into the state tournament,” Thompson said.
The road to postseason success won’t be an easy one. Thompson says the 5A division LHHS is a power division with big hitters like Millennium and Canyon View.
“The rest is a good mix of teams from within the area that did really well last year, Thompson said. “Obviously River Valley is coming off a really good season and then some non-conference matchups like Willow Canyon…we definitely have some strong competition and games on the schedule.”
Even knowing that, Thompson says she expects her team will rise to the challenge when the time comes
“This is a team that is talented from the first girl to the 13th,” Thompson said. “They are very committed and dedicated players…they are really a group that is willing to put in the time and make the most of it.”
Havasu softball’s first game of the 2022 season is today at 5 p.m. The Lady Knights will host River Valley High School for a home game.
