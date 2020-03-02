The Lake Havasu softball team had its home opener against River Valley rained out on Monday afternoon.
According to head coach Kari Thompson, the game will made up at a later date, but the date has yet to be determined.
The Knights (3-3) will instead open the home portion of their schedule today against Yuma Catholic at 2 p.m.
Thursday, Havasu will hit the road to face Kingman Academy.
