Lake Havasu High School senior pitcher Alexis Martin will continue her softball career at the collegiate level next fall after signing her letter of intent to Barry University in Miami, Florida.
After Knights softball coach Kari Thompson introduced Martin to the college, Martin went on an official visit in October, which solidified her decision.
“The coaches just want you to be a better athlete and they want to help you become that,” Martin said. “That’s what really made me choose to go there.”
Barry is a NCAA Division II school with 12 varsity sports programs and is a part of the Sunshine State Conference.
Martin hopes to become a veterinarian and will study biology at Barry.
In her three years playing varsity for the Knights, Martin has faced 359 batters (striking out 119 of them) and only allowed four home runs to be scored against her.
Martin will join Knights almuna Taylor Thompson, who is in her junior season playing for Barry.
“There have been a few Arizona girls come and join our program, so really still having that piece of home is really nice to see,” Taylor Thompson said. “Especially Alexis herself, she has a lot of talent and her demeanor is going to fit right into the program.
Barry coach Sean Cotter promotes an environment of gratitude for being able to play college athletics because there will come a day that collegiate athletes won’t be able to anymore, Taylor Thompson said.
The Barry softball team likes to participate in team bonding activities like barbeques, holiday gift exchanges, and attending other Barry athletics games together.
“I’m excited to see Alexis grow as a college athlete in the future and be teammates with her again,” Taylor Thomspon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.