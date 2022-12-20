Alexis Martin

Lake Havasu High School senior softball pitcher Alexis Martin signed with Barry University in Miami, Florida to continue playing softball.

 courtesy of Alexis Martin

Lake Havasu High School senior pitcher Alexis Martin will continue her softball career at the collegiate level next fall after signing her letter of intent to Barry University in Miami, Florida.

After Knights softball coach Kari Thompson introduced Martin to the college, Martin went on an official visit in October, which solidified her decision.

