Somehow the Lady Knights have pulled off an even bigger win in their second game of the week.
On Wednesday, the Lake Havasu High School Softball team traveled to Independence High School for a regular season game. Havasu won the game 25-0.
Head coach Kari Thompson says Alexis Martin got a shut out for the Knights and Natalie Ramirez led the offense with three hits.
The Lady Knights play their next game at home against Canyon View High School on Tuesday starting at 3:45 p.m.
(0) comments
