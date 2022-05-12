All good things eventually come to an end.
On Thursday night the Lake Havasu High School softball team played in the semi-finals of the 5A State Tournament against Canyon View High School. The Lady Knights lost to the Jaguars 1-0.
Head coach Kari Thompson said each had several chances to win the game and the Knights played a solid defensive game led by senior Alysen Rieth.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the season and run they put together,” Thompson said.
