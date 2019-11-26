After controlling the first half, the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team held off a late rally from Kingman Academy when senior Bradley Rogers drained a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute Tuesday night to give the Knights a 54-51 win to begin the season.
“We got a young group with very little varsity experience and even with that, we found a way to win and that’s a really good sign,” said head coach Ted Darnell. “The kids came together when they had to and Bradley hit the big shot which really helped us out.”
Lake Havasu led by as many as 17 in the first half and by nine at the end of three quarters, but the Tigers were able to chip away at the lead when the Knights got into foul trouble.
Kingman Academy eventually took a 46-44 lead with four and half minutes left until Rogers snapped a scoreless drought for Lake Havasu with a bucket to tie the score.
The Tigers held a one-point advantage when Rogers pulled up from 3-point distance on the right wing and drilled it.
The Knights were able to stave off the Tigers with some key free throws down the stretch.
“It’s definitely going to be a learning curve this year, but we just got to work harder in practice and get things figured out,” said Darnell. “There were too many hand checks and cheap fouls that we didn’t need. We got ourselves in trouble with stupid fouls and hand checking too much. But overall, I’m proud of our kids and a win is a win, and I’ll take it. It’s always good to start the season with a win.”
Senior Jayden Azar led Lake Havasu with 23 points, while Rogers added 17. Sophomore Junior Bolden chipped in with 13 points, while fellow sophomore Brenton Syzmanski scored seven points.
Senior Conner Alleman of Kingman Academy scored a game-high 31 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers back into the game.
The Knights will return to action next Monday when they face River Valley at 7 p.m. Then, Lake Havasu is scheduled to face Yuma Catholic the next day at 5:30 p.m. Both games will be at home.
