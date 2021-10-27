The Lake Havasu football team remains at No. 12 in 4A in this week’s Arizona Interscholastic Association rankings.
The Knights stayed at that spot after beating No. 16 Deer Valley 28-26 on the road last Friday. The Skyhawks were at 16 in last week’s rankings.
Notable teams ahead of Havasu are Coconino (No. 8), Buckeye Union (No. 9) and Glendale (No. 11). The Knights are behind Buckeye despite beating the Hawks 34-19 on Oct. 8. The Knights last loss came against Glendale, which defeated Havasu 58-28 on Sept. 24. The Knights are scheduled to host Coconino on Nov. 5.
Havasu hosts Estrella Foothills for its homecoming game on Friday. A win over the Wolves puts the Knights in prime position for a Southwest Region title with Havasu currently 2-0 in regional play.
Havasu and Youngker (2-5, 1-0 Southwest) are the only teams who haven’t lost to a regional opponent. All Region champions automatically qualify for the state playoffs.
