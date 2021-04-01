The Lake Havasu boys tennis team remains undefeated after another dominant showing on Thursday.
The Knights swept the Youngker Roughriders 9-0 at home to improve their overall record to 4-0 and 1-0 in their section.
Two of Havasu’s three matches next week will be against undefeated opponents in Estrella Foothills and Lee Williams – both of whom are in the Knights’ section. Wins against those teams could catapult Havasu into the state playoffs and possibly host a postseason match.
“We’ve played some good tennis the last two matches and haven’t dropped any individual matches at least, that’s good, we’re getting that winning mentality in our heads,” Knights coach Jeremy Wojcicki said. “We want to keep it up obviously, we need to play better, not that we’re not losing, but again, we just want to make sure that our game is at the highest level for when we get to those matches next week.”
Each singles match was won in straight sets except for the No. 6 matchup, which was forfeited by the Roughriders and was counted as 1-0 victory for Havasu’s Evan McMillan.
Christian Sain (No. 1), Troy Anderson (No. 4) and Will Buckman (No. 5) each won their matches with a score of 6-0, 6-0. Trent Dreisbach claimed a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the No. 2 match while Mason Sain won by the same score at No. 3.
“The 4-0 start is awesome,” Mason Sain said. “It’s great for our team trying to get into state and host a match for state.”
In doubles, No. 1 duo Dreisbach and Hayden Bekkedahl won their match 8-0 while No. 2 pair, Anderson and Gavin Lintz, defeated their opponents 8-1. McMillan and Tristan Davidson teamed up for the No. 3 match and won 8-2.
“I’m liking how our team is looking this year,” Christian Sain said. “I wish we had last year, but if we’re going to be better than we were last year, which is good, I’m just glad we’re all playing.”
Up next
Havasu will play three sectional matches next week starting with a home matchup against Yuma (1-7) on Monday at 12 p.m. The Knights will then travel to Goodyear to play Estrella Foothills (5-0, 1-0 D-II Section III) on Tuesday and will host Lee Williams (4-0) on April 8.
“It’s looking like it could be battles of undefeated teams going into it next week,” Wojcicki said. “Obviously everyone wants to stay undefeated, but at the end of the next week, there will be a couple of teams with some losses and hopefully that’s not us.”
