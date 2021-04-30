The Lake Havasu baseball team were not short of baserunners Friday, but 11 of them were left stranded in a 4-2 home loss to Agua Fria on Friday.
Coming off an 11-0 shutout victory over Mohave on Wednesday, the Knights collected five hits with an additional six players reaching base. Three reached base on a walk and three others were hit by a pitch.
Both losses to Agua Fria this season have been one-run games. The Knights fell to the Owls 5-4 on the road on March 20.
“We battled, that’s what I told the kids after the game,” Havasu coach Cullen Stahl said. “We battled the whole game, we just left 11 guys on, which is tough, but it’s been the same thing we’ve been doing all year. Not getting that key hit when we need it.”
The Knights’ only lead of the game was a 1-0 advantage in the first inning. Kaden Twyman knocked in Colton Bagshaw on a single. Bagshaw scored from second after stealing the base and being hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the frame.
Agua Fria took a 2-1 lead after scoring a run in each of the second and third innings. Havasu tied the game with an RBI groundout from Austin Lombardo in the bottom of the third, but Agua Fria took the lead back in the next inning.
A two-run single from Raimundo Heredias gave the Owls a 4-2 lead after Havasu starter Nick Sinclair allowed a single, a walk and threw a wild pitch. Twyman hit another RBI single that scored Bagshaw again to cut the Owls’ lead to one run, but after the former advanced to third with a steal and sacrifice fly, Levi Cook filed out to right field to end the inning.
Espn Simpson recorded the sac fly after being a couple of feet away from a two-run home run.
“We were hitting pretty good, we just couldn’t get the key hit with runners in scoring position,” Twyman said. “It was definitely better in the last game (against Agua Fria). Last game, we didn’t have as much energy and any focus at all, but in this game, we came ready to go. We just didn’t have that key hit.”
The Knights left two runners on base in the fifth and sixth innings and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the former.
Lombardo led off the fifth with a single and Max Vetter, who entered the game in the fourth in place of Ryan Blondell, drew a walk. Cole Fuller moved both of them with a sac bunt, but Lombardo and Vetter were left stranded after Colin Clifford grounded out and Quinten Anderson flew out to center field.
With two outs in the sixth, Simpson and Cook each hit singles, but a pop up from Lombardo ended the inning. The Knights were retired in order in the seventh.
“We hit pretty well, we’re swinging the bat now,” Bagshaw said. “We’re making contact, it’s just not where we need to be.”
Sinclair pitched four innings and allowed four earned runs on four hits and four walks. The junior only pitched one clean inning, which was a 12-pitch 1-2-3 outing in the first. Sinclair finished the game with 73 pitches and two strikeouts.
Rivas pitched in relief during the final three frames and gave the Knights a chance by keeping the Owls scoreless in his appearance. The senior allowed one hit – a single – and threw three strikeouts in his outing.
The loss drops the Knights to 4-12 overall and concludes their Desert West schedule at 1-7.
Up next
Havasu will cap off the 2021 season against Lee Williams at John M. Wade Memorial Field on Monday. The Knights lost to the Volunteers 9-7 on the road on March 24. Lee Williams are vying for a playoff spot with a 10-5 record and a No. 12 ranking in 4A.
The game will serve as Havasu’s senior night. The Knights have a total of six seniors on this year’s roster.
