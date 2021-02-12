A winless Lake Havasu girls basketball team started strong against Yuma High, but couldn’t continue its momentum in a 46-21 home loss on Friday.
The Knights held an early 4-0 lead over the Criminals and were behind 12-9 at the end of the first quarter, but Havasu eventually fell in a 25-point defeat after scoring 12 points for the rest of the game.
The loss drops the Knights to 0-6 (0-5 Desert West) and extends the program’s losing streak to 16 games dating back to last season. It’s the first time Yuma (3-5, 1-4 Southwest) has won back-to-back games since the 2016-17 campaign.
“We started out strong and didn’t finish strong and didn’t even continue strong,” Havasu head coach Karen Rockwell said. “We were up 4-0 and turnovers, we had about 30-something turnovers. Can’t make a shot, can’t rebound, and can’t catch the ball. If you have more turnovers than you do points then there’s something wrong with that.”
The Knights faced a full-court press all night, which led to many of those turnovers on their end of the floor.
“I do think they did a pretty job with the press, it’s just that after we got past the half court, we threw the ball away,” Rockwell said. “It wasn’t a hard press for us, it’s just that girls killed themselves.”
Havasu took a 4-0 lead after two baskets from senior Ashleigh Alba and the Knights continued to be in front until there was 3:34 remaining in the first quarter. A basket from Yuma’s Alyssa Franco cut Havasu’s lead 5-4 and the Criminals eventually took a 6-5 lead after a couple of free throws from the sophomore guard. The Knights did not lead for the rest of the night.
There was hope for Havasu early on after the Knights got within three points during the final minute of the first quarter. Down by seven points, senior Saydra Pappenfus and Alba made it a 12-9 game after making shots on back-to-back possessions.
In the second quarter, Havasu struggled to find a rhythm on offense, scoring three points in the second and going into halftime down 26-12. Yuma outscored the Knights 14-3 in the second quarter.
Pappenfus was the only player to score for Havasu in the second half, scoring three points in the third quarter and six in the fourth. Yuma led 34-15 after the third quarter and outscored the Knights 12-6 over the final eight minutes.
Pappenfus tied a game-high in scoring with 12 points while Alba recorded six. Maryssa Rodriguez, who left the fourth quarter with an injury, was the only other Knight to score with one point, which came on a free throw in the second quarter.
Six different players scored for the Criminals, led by Marianna Shepard, who tied Pappenfus’ point total of 12. Kamariah Hawkins scored 11 points, followed by seven from Raylona Zuniga and six from Franco and Belinda Grudias.
Up next
Havasu will aim for its first win of the season when the team hosts Lee Williams for its senior night on Saturday at 4 p.m. The Volunteers (4-2, 2-2 Grand Canyon) are looking for its fifth win in six games.
