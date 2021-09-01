The Lake Havasu girls golf team struggled in their second match of the season on Monday.
The Knights finished third in a four-team sectional match with a total score of 193 – 19 strokes ahead of fourth placer Willow Canyon. Millennium won the match with a score 153, beating Canyon View by six strokes. All four teams in the match are in Division II, Section III.
It was the first time the Knights played at the course at the Sun City Country Club, according to head coach Jeremy Wojcicki.
“Millennium and Canyon View are two of the best teams in Division II girls golf,” Wojcicki said. “They’re kind of in the upper echelon. One of the coaches was saying that they’re going to national tournaments…the margin was pretty big – 42 strokes between us and Millennium.”
Despite losing against some of the top teams in the state, tough competition and the difficulty of the course worked in the Knights favor in the iWanamaker state rankings.
“This round was a better score for us than what we had last week even though we won last week,” Wojcicki said. “It was a longer course as well. We played from a little bit further back from the tee launches so that added to it as well because of the longer holes and little bit more length you need to get onto the green.”
Sophomore Britteny Gomez led the way for Havasu, recording a 43 (7-over par) – the lowest score for the Knights on Monday.
“She had a couple of drives that went a little awry, but for the most part, I don’t think she had anything worse than a bogey,” Wojcicki said. “She had a couple of pars and the rest were bogeys so no real bad hole. She avoided the big mistake.”
Gianna Jehle finished with a score of 48, followed by Chole King recording a 50 and Julia Conley scoring a 52. Freshman Anna Anderson withdrew from the match due to some blurry vision at the first tee, Wojcicki said. Fellow freshman Ava Gorden shot a 48, as the Knights No. 6 player, but her score wasn’t recorded due to some technical difficulties.
Up next
Havasu is scheduled to head to Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course on Wednesday for a four-team match with Lee Williams, Mohave and Sunrise Mountain. Lee Williams is the host school.
It’s possible that the match could get canceled with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas forecasting showers and thunderstorms in Kingman on Wednesday afternoon.
