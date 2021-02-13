The Lake Havasu girls basketball team suffered another tough loss at home Saturday, but the Knights’ seniors had their moment prior to tipoff.
Four seniors - Ashleigh Alba, Hayley Bartel, Bobbi Jo Bohnker and Saydra Pappenfus – were honored during senior night ceremonies before their game against Lee Williams. It was a ceremonial night for the four girls after there was uncertainty of a season due earlier this winter to the covid-19 pandemic.
“It felt really gratifying,” Pappenfus said about senior night. “For a really long time, I didn’t think I was going to get one at all, especially when our season got temporarily canceled (by the Arizona Interscholastic Association), that really threw us off. The senior night was a good reward for hard work.”
During the ceremony, each senior walked onto court with their parents or at least two immediate family members while a recorded speech from each girl was played through speakers. Each girl was met in the center of the floor with hugs and balloons from head coach Karen Rockwell and assistant coach Lee White.
“It honestly felt really good,” Alba said about the senior night ceremonies. “I’ve been playing since I was in second grade, so to not have (a season my senior year), something that I’ve been looking forward to was kind of heartbreaking, but to be able to get on the court one last time with all these girls I’ve grown up with is amazing.”
As for the game, the Knights scored a season low in points en route to a 45-5 loss to the Volunteers. Havasu drops to 0-7 (0-5 Desert West) to start the season and are still looking for its first win since Jan. 13, 2020. The Knights’ previous season low in points occurred in a 59-9 loss to Canyon View on Feb. 9.
The 40-point loss was disappointing, but Rockwell was glad that her seniors were able to be celebrated after the season almost didn’t happen.
“They’re great students, they’re probably going really far in life,” Rockwell said about her seniors. “This is just a game and it’s not life or death and we tell them every day, ‘We wouldn’t trade you for everything,’ but at the same time we don’t want the outcome like this either. They’re just awesome kids. They truly are awesome kids.”
Havasu was held scoreless throughout the entire first quarter and didn’t score until there was 5:04 remaining in the second.
The Knights had a tough time putting together possessions all game, turning the ball over 32 times and only attempting 12 shots. Havasu also didn’t have a free throw attempt.
Alba scored all five of the Knights’ points with her first two coming during the second quarter. She put Havasu on the board when the team was trailing 19-0 in the quarter.
The Knights weren’t able to score for the rest of the game until Alba made a 3-pointer with five seconds left in the fourth quarter. Lee Williams led 27-2 at halftime and 38-2 after the third quarter. A running clock was implemented during the fourth quarter.
The Volunteers had two double digit scorers with Savannah Jimenez scoring a game-high 14 points and Becca Arave adding 10. Seven different girls scored for Lee Williams.
Up next
Havasu is scheduled to face another tough opponent in Willow Canyon in a road game on Feb. 17. The Wildcats are currently the No. 5 ranked team in the 5A Conference with a 7-0 (3-0 Central) record. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
