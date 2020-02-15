The Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team is moving on to the quarterfinals of the 4A Conference state playoffs.
The seventh-seeded Knights scored three times in the second half, including two goals from sophomore Anthony Reyes to take down No. 10 Catalina Foothills in their first round match.
“It was a team effort today, totally,” said head coach Christina Gibbs. “I’m just really proud of them and the way they stepped up.”
The Falcons took control of the opening kickoff and scored on their first possession, leaving Havasu in an unfamiliar position, trailing at home.
However, the Knights responded quickly.
In the 12th minute, junior Tristan Fowler took a throw in and placed it perfectly to set up fellow junior Danny Pando, who headed it in to tie the score.
Both teams had more opportunities to score in the first half but the score was still knotted at 1 going into halftime.
In the 44th minute, Catalina Foothills was whistled for a foul about 15 yards outside of its box. Fowler opted to take the free kick, but instead of launching a long strike, he made a quick pass to Reyes who took the shot. The ball ricocheted off the right post and bounded into the net, giving the Knights a 2-1 advantage.
Ten minutes later, the Falcons found themselves deep in Havasu territory when the Knights were called for a foul inside their box.
Diego Carrasco took the penalty kick for Catalina Foothills, but he pulled his shot to the left, missing a golden opportunity to tie the score.
Frustration began to build for the Falcons as Alvaro Burrola was issued a yellow card in the 72nd minute.
Although the Knights didn’t score on their ensuing free kick, they maintained possession deep in Catalina Foothills’ territory. Reyes found an opening and powered through his second goal of the match to give Havasu a two-goal lead with less than eight minutes left.
For good measure, senior Janiel Fonseca added a goal off a rebound in the 79th minute to put the match on ice.
“This year, our team doesn’t get down when they go down 1-0,” said Gibbs. “I’m just proud that we put a step forward. When we go down, we didn’t lose our minds, we kept to our game plan and I’m really proud of them for holding it together.”
In a bit of good fortune, No. 2 Salpointe Catholic lost to No. 15 Cortez, meaning instead of traveling to Tucson to face the Lancers for a quarterfinals match, the Knights will host the Colts on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
In their last matchup, Cortez defeated Havasu 4-1 in a play-in round match in 2016.
“Maybe it’s time for a little payback,” said Gibbs.
