The Lake Havasu girls’ basketball team dominated River Valley 61-19 to earn its second win in as many games to start the season.
“The biggest thing is I think this team is unselfish,” said head coach Karen Rockwell. “We implemented a 2-3 [defense] and they’re doing a great job.”
Last season, the Knights (2-0) only won three games all year, although one of those wins was due to a forfeit.
Lake Havasu allowed only four field goals in Monday’s win and held the Dust Devils scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Despite the stiff defense, the Knights committed a number of fouls, something Rockwell would like to see cleaned up in the future.
“We always our in foul trouble,” she said. “Our girls need to move their feet, they use their hands and do whatever they can. It didn’t hurt us tonight but at the same time, you can’t play like that.”
Senior Matisun Skirvin led all scorers with 27 points and drained five 3-pointers for Lake Havasu.
“Matisun could score every single time if we let her but she knows that there’s more to the game than just scoring,” said Rockwell. “She likes assists and she likes to get rebounds.”
Fellow seniors Kilee Greene chipped in with 10 points, while Zorah Feely kept numerous possessions alive with offensive rebounds and hustle plays.
The Knights were without junior Bobbi Jo Bohnker and senior Autumn Porter due to honors society event, but were still able to stifle River Valley.
Today, Lake Havasu hits the road to face Yuma Catholic at 5:30 p.m. in the Shamrocks season opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.