The Lake Havasu cross country teams dominated their first home meet of the season on Saturday with first place finishes individually and as a team for both the boys and girls squads.
The Knights hosted five schools at Bridgewater Links Golf Course for the annual Mark Weston Invitational. The Lake Havasu girls finished with six of the top seven runners in the individual standings and the Havasu boys took seven of the top nine spots individually.
“I couldn’t be any prouder of these guys – they killed it today,” said head coach Erika Washington. “They ran strong, they really showed a big drop in their times, and they were fighters the whole way.”
The Havasu girls team ended up with a perfect scores of 15 in the team standings while the boys turned in a near perfect score with 18 team points.
“It means a lot,” senior Isabella Sloma said of the Knights strong finishes. “It shows how much our hard practices are paying off, and hopefully it will help us work harder to try to keep that winning streak.”
Sloma paced the field in the girls race with a time of 21:52 to win by more than a minute. Katie Bell ran a time of 23:09 to take second place for Lake Havasu, followed by Alyssa Musselman (24:01), Celeste Switzer (24:58), and Camila Espino rounded out the Knights’ team score finishing in 26:32.
The Lake Havasu boys were led by junior Josh Lumpkin who took first place in a time of 17:21 followed by senior Zach Hansen in second in 18:02. Alex Gallegos ran 19:22, followed by Evan Kuch in 19:51, and Weston Bunnell wrapped up the team score with a time of 19:59.
The annual Mark Weston Invitational is generally a much larger affair, with a community 5K, middle school competition, and high school competition. But due to the pandemic the meet was pared down.
“It was a great day. We did have to scale back the meet compared to the number of participants we’ve had in past years, but it was still a really exciting event,” Washington said. “We always love competing at home. We were fortunate to be able to have our fans come cheer for us and support us. The course lends itself well to social distancing.”
Hansen said fewer teams made the race a little bit more of a mental challenge.
“Having fewer people makes it a little harder because you don’t have anyone to push you as much,” Hansen said. “So it is more of a mental game. You just have to go out there and run yourself. We didn’t have our biggest competitor – Lee Williams – here, so it was pretty much a run against the clock and trying to get a PR. We all know the course because it’s our home course. So we just wanted to get our times down and get ready for our next races.”
Sloma said Bridgewater Links is a fun course to run, even if it gets a little tiring.
“I just like the rolling hills, and it’s an open course so there are a lot of people at every corner cheering you on along the way,” she said. “I think that really helps me, personally.”
The Knights will be back in action on Wednesday for their second and final home meet of the season – the Ray Reynolds Invitational at Windsor Beach.
Washington said that meet will have most of the same five teams in attendance, but Lee Williams will take the place of Kingman Academy on Wednesday.
