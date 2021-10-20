It was an emotional night for seniors of the Lake Havasu volleyball team on Wednesday.
The Knights hosted their senior night against La Joya Community in a rare doubleheader that Havasu swept. The Knights won the first match 4-1 (25-10, 24-26, 25-8, 25-12) and swept the second contest 3-0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-17) to improve to 6-7 on the season.
“I had such a good four years here,” said Knights setter Morgan Kross, one of the team’s six seniors. “This was a perfect end to that.”
The Knights were originally supposed to play the Lobos on the road Oct. 5, but that game was moved to Wednesday due to a broken water line at La Joya’s facility.
Havasu’s six seniors – Kross, Carly Cordero, Natalie Ramirez, Kate Romer, Natalia Spencer and Ashley Traffecanty – were recognized prior to the second match. Each senior walked onto the court with their families while a speech was being played through the gym’s speakers. Knights head coach Tim Rodriguez also recognized the Lobos’ seniors, giving them small gift bags as a nice gesture.
“It was definitely sentimental and it meant a lot,” Cordero said the senior night ceremony. “I have been playing with a lot of these girls for a while and it just meant a lot to see how much everybody came out and supports me.”
With the Knights playing twice on Wednesday, Knights coach Tim Rodriguez played many girls who normally don’t get time on the floor. Rodriguez said it was a great time to give those girls an opportunity, especially the seniors.
The Knights showed consistency in the first match, dominating in the first, third and fourth sets. Havasu had a chance to make it a three-set win, leading 24-23 late in the set. They struggled to close it out with the Lobos’ final two points coming on two errors from the Knights.
When the Knights returned for the third set, Havasu had its most dominant outing of the night, getting up to a 15-1 lead and holding the Lobos to single digits.
“That team was clicking pretty good,” Rodriguez said.
The Knights didn’t have the same dominance in the second match. The Lobos were competitive in every single set until the Knights made late runs. Havasu made multiple errors in the third game, allowing 10 points on errors from its end.
“Those are things we cannot do against better teams,” Rodriguez said.
Up next
Havasu host Verrado on Thursday for the Knights’ breast cancer awareness pink game. Match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Both teams are vying a spot in the 5A play-in round. As of Wednesday night, the Knights were ranked No. 27 in 5A while the Vipers were at 20th.
“If we have any chance of going to state, we have beat to beat Verrado,” Rodriguez said.
