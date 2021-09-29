In its second home meet in five days, the Lake Havasu cross country program swept the competition in the 2021 Ray Reynolds Invitational on Wednesday.
During a lovely day at Windsor Beach, the Knights beat Lee Williams in both boys and girls divisions. The boys won the meet with a score of 24 points – seven ahead of the Volunteers (31). The girls won the meet by a wider margin, finishing with 26 points. Lee Williams was the runner up at 50.
“For our last home meet, they went out on a strong note,” Knights head coach Erika Washington said. “Everybody ran great times. This one could be tough because of the dirt and sand in the trails, but they ran tough, they ran strong.”
The Knights also had the champion in both races – senior Josh Lumpkin and sophomore Katie Bell. No one was near Lumpkin and Bell when they both crossed the line. Lumpkin won his race with a time of 16 seconds and 51 seconds – 1:13 ahead of Lee Williams’ Wyatt Pickering (18:04). It’s Lumpkin’s third consecutive race where he finished under 17 minutes.
“This is a tough course to run in the 16’s,” Washington said about Lumpkin’s performance. “Once they get into the trail, there’s some tough hills and he rocked it.”
It was Lumpkin’s final time running at the event, which he called bittersweet, but noted that there’s much work to be done this season. As he heads into the final stretch of the season, Lumpkin wants to improve on his split time during the second mile.
“My first mile, I could go out hard and my third mile I could reel it in,” Lumpkin said. “But my second mile, I just need to keep that consistent and I’ll be better.”
Nathan Merrill rounded out the top three with a time of 18:40. The Knights finished with five of the fastest times in the top 10. A total of seven Knights medaled in the boys race. Alexander Gallegos (fifth place, 19:17), Jamie Henson (sixth, 19:24), Tyler Aston (eighth, 19:31), Brett McMillan (11th, 19:51), Connor Mangus (20th, 22:32) were the other Knights to earn hardware. Medals were awarded to the top 20 finishers.
Bell came on top in her race, finishing with a time of 21:36. Her teammate Celeste Switzer was the runner up at 22:38.
Bell improved her time from last year’s Ray Reynolds Invite, finishing at 25:42 in the 2020 event. The sophomore’s first place finish on Wednesday was her fourth consecutive time winning a race.
“It was a big decrease in my time so I improved a lot,” Bell said. “The course felt hard, but it was actually way easier than I expected.”
In her final time running in the event, senior Alyssa Musselman finished fourth at 24:56. Bell, Switzer and Musselman were the only Knights to crack the top 10 in the girls race, but their teammates Makenna Wiese (12th place, 28:39), Brooklyn Usinowicz (14th, 29:11) and Jade Weiss (16th, 30:43) medaled in the race.
Four teams made the trip to Havasu including Lee Williams, Kingman, Parker, Mohave and Peoria - a team the Knights usually don’t face. Before the awards ceremony, the Knights recognized their seniors: Lumpkin, Colin Clifford, Carson Balboni and Musselman.
Up next
The Knights will compete at the Kingman Academy Invitational at the Kingman Regional Medical Center on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.