In a rare doubleheader, the Lake Havasu girls tennis team won both of its road matches Wednesday, defeating Thunderbird 8-1 and sweeping Coronado 9-0.
The Knights improved to 3-0 on the season while outscoring their opponents 25-2.
Havasu coach Greg Brueckner described the road doubleheader as a “unique experience” as it was the first time they played two matches back-to-back. He added that proper nutrition and hydration was vital during the girls’ long day.
“The girls’ mental approach to it was very good,” Brueckner said. “To have to play a whole match and turn around and go right back out and play a whole match, that’s not normal, so the girls really stepped up and did a great job.”
In the Thunderbird match, the Knights won all singles matches in straight sets with the No. 5 match being the only loss for Havasu. Morgan Kross fell 6-2, 5-7, 8-10 in the No. 5 match, which Brueckner considered as a quality match.
Monet Land was victorious in the No. 1 match, winning 6-0, 6-2, while No. 2 Megan Anderson won 6-4, 6-1. Samantha Durbin won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 and Kovina Savita earned her first victory of the season, winning the No. 4 match 6-2, 6-1. Kate Romer won the No. 6 match with a score of 6-3, 7-5.
In doubles, Land and Durbin earned an 8-0 sweep in the No. 1 match, Savita and Anderson won 8-3 at No. 2 and Romer and Kross were victorious 8-1 at No. 3.
As for the sweep over Coronado, the Knights won their sets convincingly, dropping only one game. Each singles match was won in straight sets while Havasu swept each doubles match.
Land (No. 1), Anderson (No. 2), Durbin (No. 3), Savita (No. 4) and Kross (No. 5) each won their matches 6-0, 6-0. No. 6 Kate Romer dropped one game in a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Each doubles match was won 8-0 with Durbin and Land competing at No. 1, Savita and Anderson at No. 2 and Romer and Oliva LeGrand, who filled in for Kross, at No. 3.
“To have to push that reset button and go out and do it all over again and have the result that they had just shows how well they prepared for it,” Brueckner said.
Up next
Havasu will host Buckeye Union (2-1) on March 30 at 3:30 p.m. The match will start a three-day streak of consecutive matches including a home match against Cortez (March 31) and a road matchup versus Youngker (April 1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.