The Lake Havasu High School swim team traveled to Tempe last Tuesday where they beat Chandler and Tempe High Schools, and Kingman on Friday for their first state qualifier.
The Knights came in first place ahead Chandler and Tempe Tuesday.
Aubrey Vessells, Olivia Badaracco, Tristan Green and Lane Burgner had really strong showings in Tempe Tuesday, coach Giulia Dickinson said. The team is already starting to show improvement in the pool, she added.
In Kingman, the Knights finished first in every event but the boys 200 yard individual medley, the girls 100 yard butterfly, the girls 100 yard freestyle and the girls 200 yard freestyle relay.
Lake Havasu came in first with an overall score of 498 and beat Mohave, Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy Friday. The Knights also had 12 state qualifying times during this meet.
Next, the Knights return home where they will host Gila Ridge at the Aquatic Center at 4 p.m. Thursday.
