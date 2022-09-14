Carlos Alcaraz has reached his first Grand Slam final and given himself a chance to become No. 1 at age 19. Alcaraz ended Frances Tiafoe’s run at the U.S. Open with a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3 victory. Alcaraz moved ahead Friday night by grabbing nine of 10 games in one stretch, then four of the last five. Tiafoe saved a match point in the fourth set and forced a fifth by improving to 8-0 in tiebreakers during the tournament. Alcaraz will face No. 7 Casper Ruud for the championship on Sunday with so much on the line. The winner will become a major champion for the first time and lead the rankings next week.