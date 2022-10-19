Miles Hastings threw for 328 yards and two scores and Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. ran for 150 yards on 16 carries and scored twice and UC Davis beat Northern Arizona 56-27. On the first play of the second half, Gilliam surpassed 4,000-career rushing yards with a 77-yard run to the Northern Arizona 3-yard line. Gilliam now is the 12th player in Big Sky Conference history to surpass 4,000 yards rushing. RJ Martinez threw for 314 yards with a touchdown and interception for the Lumberjacks.