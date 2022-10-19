Editor’s note: This article was submitted by Nikole Wolf, a student-athlete on the Lake Havasu High School swim team.
On Oct. 7th, the Lake Havasu Swim Team held their first home state qualifier. Four teams traveled to swim against the Knights that Friday and the same four left defeated.
Junior Olivia Badaracco broke the school’s 200-meter freestyle record of 2:23 previously held by her, with a time of 2:21.
The Knights ended with a combined score of 434 points. The next school only had 241. They are going to have to keep up this pace going into the last couple weeks of the season before they swim at the Regional Championship.
