Editor’s note: This article was submitted by Nikole Wolf, a student-athlete on the Lake Havasu High School swim team.
Even though the Lake Havasu Knights swim team wasn’t able to pull through to victory against Gila Ridge, many of the swimmers still had great finishes. It was also the first meet of the season in which the Unified Swim Team was able to participate.
The Unified swimmers raced in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter freestyle. In the 50-meter freestyle, Sierra Bunnell (FR) finished and took the first place title in her heat.
The boy’s Unified swimmer Ryder Bliss (JR) set the Unified 50-meter freestyle record with a time of 54.72. Bliss also set the Unified 100-meter freestyle record of 2:07.
On one of the girls’ 200-meter freestyle relay teams, freshmen Lily Miller stepped up to the block to cover for absent teammates. Accompanying her, senior Sabrina Darnell and junior Olivia Badaracco finished their relay with a time of 2:08.
For the boy’s 200-meter freestyle relay one team finished with 1:55 made up of senior Kyle Bidwell, junior Logan Blum, sophomore Wyatt Hicks, and senior Nathan Andrews. The boys tied with Gila Ridge for 85 points, and the girls fell with 76 points compared to Gila’s 94.
