This week, the Lake Havasu High School swim team had two more back to back meets on Wednesday and Thursday.
This was a record breaking week for the Knights. The Wednesday home meet ended with a victory, as Havasu earned a 162 combined score after swimming against Kingman Academy, who ended with 41 points and Kingman High School who ended with 17.
The girls 200 free relay team made up by Olivia Badaracco, Nikole Wolf, Emy Garcia, and Aubrey Vessels broke the previous school record of 2:03.27 from 2017 with a new time of 2:02.92.
Senior Ryder Bliss also broke the Unified school record for the 50 meter freestyle of 46.36 previously set by himself, then the very next day he broke his record at home again against Gila Ridge, with a new time of 44.23.
The Thursday meet had more smashed records with senior Olivia Badaracco beating her own school record in the 100 meter backstroke going from a 1:08.27 to a 1:08.15. She also beat the school record in the 50 meter freestyle taking the time from 29.14 down to 28.79.
The Knights brought home the win with a combined score of 185 points compared to Gila Ridge’s 155. It proved to be a very successful week all around for the Knights.
Now going into their last consecutive week of back to back meets, let’s see if they can keep this winning streak alive. The first of the meets will be at the Valley Aquatic Center against Somerton, Yuma and Cibola on Thursday, September 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.