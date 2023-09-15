This week, the Lake Havasu High School swim team had two more back to back meets on Wednesday and Thursday.

This was a record breaking week for the Knights. The Wednesday home meet ended with a victory, as Havasu earned a 162 combined score after swimming against Kingman Academy, who ended with 41 points and Kingman High School who ended with 17.

