The Lake Havasu Knights broke two school records in their first meet of the season Thursday where they hosted and defeated both Kofa and Lee Williams.
The Knights came in first out of the two river schools, only losing a first place finish in four of 22 total events.
The boys 200 meter freestyle relay record was broken by Will Buckman, Josh Caton, Luke McNay and Tristan Green with a final time of 1:47.87.
Green also came in first in the boys 200 meter freestyle with a time of 2:58.53.
The girls 100 backstroke record was broken by junior Olivia Badaracco by over one second with a time of 1:08.27.
Newcomers to the team freshman Sebastian Girello, freshman Aubrey Vessells, junior Logan Blum and freshman Kyra Lloyd made their presence known, coach Giulia Dickinson said.
Vessells, Lloyd, Badaracco and Nikole Wolfe won the girls 200 meter medley relay with a 2:21.12 time.
Lloyd came in second in the girls 100 meter breaststroke with a time of 1:39.77 and won the girls 400 meter freestyle relay along with Emy Garcia, Alayna Green and Madilyn Sondrol with a 5:25.90 time.
Vessells placed first in the girls 200 meter medley relay with a 2:44.20 time. Vessells also placed first in the girls 200 meter freestyle relay along with Badaracco, Sabrina Darnell and Nikole Wolfe with a 2:04.54 time.
Blum came in second in the boys 100 meter freestyle with a score of 1:10.66 and his boys 400 meter freestyle team came in third.
Girello competed in the boys 200 meter medley relay with Lane Burgener, Luke McNay and Kyle Bidwell. The team placed second with a 2:15.22 time. Girello was right behind teammate Buckman in the boys 200 meter individual medley, placing second with a 2:52.01 time.
