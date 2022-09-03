200 meter medley relay team

One of the Havasu girls on the 200 meter medley relay team high fives after finishing the race on Thursday.

 Claire Cornelius/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu Knights broke two school records in their first meet of the season Thursday where they hosted and defeated both Kofa and Lee Williams.

The Knights came in first out of the two river schools, only losing a first place finish in four of 22 total events.

