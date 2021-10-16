The Lake Havasu swim team returned to the pool on Thursday for a tri-meet against Lee Williams and Kingman Academy at the Aquatic Center.
The Knights defeated both schools in each division and had the top overall scores. In a tri-meet, three separate scores were recorded in each division. On the boys side, Havasu defeated Lee Williams 107-44 and beat Kingman Academy 109-25. In the girls division, the Knights beat the Volunteers 108-41 and defeated the Tigers 109-31.
With both boys and girls scores combined, the Knights defeated the Volunteers 215-85 and beat the Tigers 218-56.
The Knights gained their large leads by winning 18 of 21 events on Thursday.
The meet started with the 200 short course meter medley relays. In the girls race, the Knights won the event with the quartet of Olivia Badaraaco, Aubrie Carver, Fiona Janik and Kira Pope finishing with a time of two minutes, 15 seconds and 22 tenths of a second. The Knights won the boys race with Aaron Miller, Will Buckman, Joshua Caton and Nathan Andrews finishing first at 2:12.04.
As for the 200 SC freestyle relays, the Knights had two first place teams. In the girls event, Pope, Badaracco, Janik and Nikole Wolf finished first at 2:10.71. Luke McNay, Caton, Lane Burgener and Buckman finished first in the boys event at 1:59.00.
The Knights were also victorious in the 400 freestyle relays. Badaracco, Zoey Chambers, Lauren Intac and Josie Roman finished first in the girls event at 5:00.77. In the boys event, Buckman, Tristan Green, Caton and Miller finished first at 4:14.93.
Knights who won in the individual events were Badaracco (200 freestyle, 2:23.31), Caton (200 free, 2:19.13), Janik (200 individual medley, 2:50.55; 100 butterfly, 1:17.69), Kyle Bidwell (200 IM, 3:03.94), Carver (50 free, 29.14), Green (50 free, 28.94), Pope (100 free, 1:12.98; 100 backstroke, 1:23.01), Miller (400 free, 4:40.17), Chambers (100 breaststroke, 1:34.87), Andrews (100 breaststroke, 1:23.23).
The Knights last competed in the Paradise Valley Unified School District Invite at Moon Country Club on Friday. Results from that meet, which served as a state qualifier, were not available as of Friday night.
Up next
The Knights will welcome Mohave for their final home meet of the season on Oct. 21. First event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
