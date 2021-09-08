Compared to their first meet of the season, the Lake Havasu swim team fared better in their second meet Tuesday.
The Knights competed against Kingman Academy and Mohave high schools in a tri-meet at Centennial Park in Kingman. All three teams competed at the same time, but three head-to-head scores were recorded for both boys and girls divisions.
Havasu boys defeated Kingman Academy 72-21 and beat Mohave 58-36. The Lady Knights were victorious over the Tigers 77-11 and defeated the Thunderbirds 60-33.
“I was expecting an evenly matched meet and I’m glad we came out on top,” Lake Havasu head coach Giulia Dickinson said. “It’s a good morale boost going into our first state qualifier on Friday.”
Dickinson mentioned Aubrie Carver and Aaron Miller as some of the Knights standouts Tuesday. Carver finished first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of one minute, two seconds and 35 tenths of a second (1:02.35). The senior also finished first in the 200 individual medley at 2:24.97.
Miller competed in two individual events Tuesday and finished first in both of them. The senior finished the 100 butterfly at 59.56 seconds and was the only competitor to complete the event in under a minute. The senior also competed in the 500 freestyle, which he won with a time of 5:40.67.
Dickinson said the relay teams looked strong throughout the meet with Havasu coming in first in both 400 relay events. Both 200 relay teams finished second behind Mohave.
The quartet of Olivia Badaracco, Kira Pope, Fiona Janik and Carver came in first in the girls 400 relay with a time of 4:17.71. The boys 400 relay team of Miller, Will Buckman, Tristan Green and Josh Caton finished first in the event at 3:52.03.
In the boys 200 relay, Buckman, Green, Cade Burgener and Luke McNay finished second behind Mohave at 1:45.64. The Thunderbirds were over two minutes faster with a time of 1:43.24. Zoey Chambers, Nikole Wolf, Josie Roman and Lauren Intac recorded a time of 2:04.10 in the girls 200 relay behind Mohave, which finished the event at 1:59.66.
“I’m confident with all of them, girls and boys, going into the state qualifier ready to compete,” Dickinson said.
Up next
The Knights will compete in their first state qualifier of the season Friday at the Northern Arizona Invite at Centennial Park. First event is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.
