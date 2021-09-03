Lake Havasu swimming opened the season against San Luis and a tough competitor in Cibola Thursday.
The opposing Raiders proved to be a tough task for the Knights as the host school won 20 out of the 24 events for the victory. It was Havasu’s first trip to Yuma in two years, as the Knights schedule was confined to Mohave County last season due to the pandemic.
“Cibola is always a really tough team and through the years they’ve developed more and more depth,” Lake Havasu head coach Guilia Dickinson said.
With three teams competing Thursday, the meet was treated as a double meet for Havasu, San Luis and Cibola, meaning there were three head-to-head scores. The Knights defeated the Sidewinders with a combined score of 250-50 and were beaten by the Raiders 242-252.
Three head-to-head scores were also counted for boys and girls. The Havasu boys beat San Luis 131-32 and lost to Cibola 127-76. The Lady Knights beat the Sidewinders 119-18 and fell 115-76 to the Raiders.
Fiona Janik was the only Knights swimmer to capture a win at the Valley Aquatic Center in Yuma – claiming a victory in the girls 200 and 500-yard freestyles.
The sophomore won the 200 with a time of two minutes, 15 seconds and 37 tenths of a second (2:15.37). She was .15 tenths of a second faster than Cibola’s Behnaz Miller (2:15.52). In the 500, Janik was victorious with a time of 5:59.91, again beating Miller, who was the runner up at 6:18.27.
“Fiona is a beast,” Dickinson said. “Even in practice, I’ve seen it. The fact that she did so well was not a surprise to me. She’s a hard worker.”
Another event where the Knights came close to winning was the girls 400-yard freestyle relay, which they lost by .19 tenths of a second. In the final 25 yards, Havasu’s Aubrie Carver and Cibola’s Emma Amon were in an intense battle, which ended with the latter capturing the win in a touch out.
Cibola’s 400 relay team finished with a time of 4:02.05 while Havasu’s time was 4:02.24.
“Even Aubrie would tell you that she has never been in a race that intense in her life,” Dickinson said. “It was really just a good marker for them.”
Dickinson mentioned many of the Knights new swimmers competed well including Nikole Wolf, a sophomore who is swimming in her first season at the prep level.
“When we looked at the results, it was her name that kept standing out to us,” Dickinson said.
Wolf competed in the girls 50-yard freestyle and 200 relay, coming in third in the former (30.97 seconds) and second in the latter (2:06.07) with Josie Roman, Lauren Intac and Gracie Ann Ellison.
Aaron Miller was another swimmer Dickinson name dropped, saying he had a “good first showing.” Miller competed in 200-yard medley relay, 200 individual medley, 500-yard freestyle. The 200 relay quartet of Miller, Will Buckman, Nathan Andrews and Joshua Canton finished second with a time of 1:51.14. Miller finished second in the 200 IM at 2:17.88 and placed third in the 500 freestyle at 3:34.97.
Up next
The Knights will head to Kingman on Tuesday for a meet against Kingman Academy and Mohave at Centennial Park. First event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.