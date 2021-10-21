In its final home meet of the season, the Lake Havasu swim team dominated the competition on Thursday.
The Knights were victorious over Mohave and San Luis high schools, winning 14 of 22 events in the tri-meet. Overall, Havasu defeated Mohave 186-115 and beat San Luis 228-42.
Three separate scores were kept due to the squads competing in a tri-meet. Havasu won both divisions with the boys defeating San Luis 116-22 and beating Mohave 88-74. The girls defeated the Sidewinders 112-20 and were victorious over the Thunderbirds 98-41.
The day started with the girls 200 short course meter medley relay with the Knights winning the event by over 20 seconds. The quartet of Olivia Badaracco, Aubrie Carver, Fiona Janik and Nikole Wolf won the event with a time of two minutes, 20 seconds and 71 tenths of a second (2:20.71).
The boys were also victorious in the 200 medley relay with Joshua Caton, Cade Burgener, Aaron Miller and Will Buckman finishing first at 2:09.14.
Mohave swept the 200 SC freestyle relays and also won the boys 400 freestyle relay. The Knights won the girls 400 freestyle relay with Janik, Badaracco, Kira Pope and Carver earning the victory. The quartet came in first at 4:37.59.
Knights who won individual events were Nathan Andrews (200 freestyle, 2:32:07), Badaracco (200 individual medley, 2:43.51), Miller (200 IM, 2:32.20; 400 freestyle, 4:49.05), Carver (50 freestyle, 29:33, 100 backstroke, 1:10.30), Janik (100 butterfly, 1:13.98; 400 freestyle 5:12.53), Luke McNay (100 butterfly, 1:13.29), Pope (100 freestyle, 1:10.27; 100 breaststroke, 1:29.92) and Caton (100 backstroke, 1:12.13).
After the boys 50 freestyle event, the team’s seniors were recognized with a senior day ceremony. Miller, Carver, Pope, Burgener, Junior Bolden, Nicholas French and Eryn Vega were the Knights seniors this season.
Once all the seniors were recognized with their families, they dived into the pool for their “senior swim,” the program’s annual tradition for its seniors.
Up next
The Knights will head to Yuma on Oct. 29 for the Colorado River Region Swim and Dive Championships, which serves as the team’s final state qualifier of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.