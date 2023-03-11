The Lake Havasu High School track and field team hosted the 44th Annual Lake Havasu Rotary Invite on Saturday.
The Knights canceled having two home meets earlier in the season due to weather so the team felt good competing on their track.
“It’s nice to finally get one at home. One day we had wind and rain and the next we had a little bit of hail and some lightning so it’s nice to come back here for the rotary,” coach Tanner Kelley said. “The athletes have done a great job, we have some first place and some medalists, so it’s great to be back here.”
At last week’s meet in Buckeye, one athlete broke a meet and school record in the pole vault.
“We had a really good weekend last weekend in Buckeye with Sylvan Osman setting the meet and school record for his 16’1 (pole vault),” Kelly said.
This year’s Rotary Invite is smaller than the previous year due to some teams going to Phoenix, but Kelly is glad to compete against the local area schools.
“We had a few teams who went to Phoenix this weekend so it’s smaller this year than it was last year, but we still have some good competition, have good teams,” he said. “Lee Williams has got some studs and Mohave has some studs, so it’s good to see these teams out here to compete against. Some of these teams are going to be at states later in the new year in May so it’s good to be going up against these local schools who have some good talent as well.
The Knights, along with Lee Williams and Parker, will be competing in the Maricopa Invite on Saturday, March 18. Aside from staying healthy, the team will be working on fundamentals and continuously improving from week to week.
“We’re trying to get the kids to a point where they peak in the mid-April, end of May season when states are at, a little more mileage on their legs and as we continue on, we’ll start to work on certain points, certain things fundamentally,” Kelly said. “We have some athletes that should make state, it’s just a matter of how they develop and how they continue.
“We need to fix a few technical things in our jumps and a few mobility issues with our hurdles but doing a good job so far. Our throwers, Catherine Novy is doing a great job so far and she keeps getting better in discus. Last week Lauryn Roach threw 33+ feet in shot put and has done a fantastic job there. We have athletes that are working, putting time in and it’s a privilege not only to coach the athletes to be out here competing.”
Team Results
Boys
1. Lake Havasu, 305; 2. Lee Williams, 169; 3. Mohave, 44; 4. Kingman, 42; 5. River Valley, 35; 6. Parker, 7
Individual
100m: 1. Vega Higgins, LHHS, 11.19; 2. Isaac Stopke, LHHS, 11.42; 3. Kruz Yocum, LWHS, 11.51; 4. Jesse Thomspson, LHHS, 11.57; 5. Evan Smith, LHHS, 11.80; 6. Jayden Plotkin, RVHS, 11.89.
200: 1. Vega Higgins, LHHS, 22.89; 2. Kruz Yocum, LWHS, 23.77; 3. Ethan Adler, LHHS, 24.10; 4. Jesse Thompson, LHHS, 24.14; 5. Brayden Fuentes, KHS, 24.60; 6. Thomas Doxtader, LWHS, 24.85.
400: 1. Ryder Campos, LHHS, 53.63; 2. Fraser Molyneux, LHHS, 53.71; 3. Peyton Boice, RVHS, 56.73; 4. Brett McMillan, LHHS, 57.84; 5. Ashton Ogden, LWHS, 59.76; 6. Aron Diaz, MHS, 1:00.13.
800: 1. Alexander Gallegos, LHHS, 2:12.11; 2. Brett McMillan, LHHS, 2:23.06; 3. Avel Flores, MHS, 2:31.33; 4. Cody Griess, LHHS, 2:35.37; 5. Eli Nelson, LHHS, 2:37.63; 6. Shyne Martin, PHS, 2:41.55.
1600: 1. Wyatt Pickering, LWHS, 4:43.39; 2. Nathan Merrill, LHHS, 4:46.05; 3. Alexander Gallegos, LHHS, 4:51.85; 4. Adan Cervantes, KHS, 5:06.00; 5. Aldo Horta, MHS, 5:16.51; 6. Brett Mcmillan, LHHS, 5:17.06.
3200: 1. Nathan Merrill, LHHS, 10:56.88; 2. Adan Cervantes, KHS, 11:31.92; 3. Alexander Gallegos, LHHS, 12:01.49; 4. Noah VonLebon, LHHS, 12:05.38; 5. Aldo, Horta, MHS, 12:23.46; 6. Carter Lind, MHS, 12:35.76.
110m hurdles: 1. Johnny MacGregor, LWHS, 17.34; 2. Brandon Ramay, MHS, 18.13; 3. Cisco Guyan, LWHS, 18.94; 4. Ethan Adler, LHHS, 19.26; 5. Gavin Mabry, LWHS, 21.35; 6. James Douglas, LHHS, 21.41.
300m hurdles: 1. Glen Adona, LHHS, 44.41; 2. Vega Higgins, LHHS, 45.28; 3. Brandon Ramay, MHS, 45.29; 4. Cisco Guyan, LWHS, 45.98; 5. Ethan Adler, LHHS, 46.65; 6. Gerardo Osuna, MHS, 48.15.
4x100 relay: 1. Lake Havasu, 44.49; 2. River Valley, 47.82; 3. Lee Williams, 48.74; 4. Kingman, 48.87.
4x400: 1. Lake Havasu, 3:53.45; 2. Lee Williams, 4:11.20; 3. Kingman, 4:36.44.
4x800: 1. Lake Havasu, 10:20.31.
High Jump: 1. Johnny MacGregor, LHWS, 5-06; 2. Paul Trejo Jr., LHHS, 5-02; 3. Garrett Schuster, LHHS, 5-02; 4. Dylan Walls, LHHS, 5-00; 5. Roman Greene, LHHS, 4-10.
Long Jump: 1. Brayden Petersen, LWHS, 18-09.50; 2. Ryder Campos, LHHS, 18-00.50; 3. Deegan Pagett, RVHS, 17-02.50; 4. Ozzy Sanchez, LHHS, 16-07.00; 5. Dylan Walls, LHHS, 16-06.50; 6. Kaleb Knueven, RVHS, 16-04.50.
Triple Jump: 1. Kruz Yocum, LWHS, 40-08; 2. Johnny MacGregor, LWHS, 39-07; 3. Sylvan Osman, LHHS, 39-04; 4. Brayden Petersen, LWHS, 37-01; 5. Dylan Walls, LHHS, 35-03; 6. Paul Trejo Jr., LHHS, 33-00.
Pole Vault: 1. Sylvan Osman, LHHS, 14-08.
Discus: 1. Drayden Allen, LWHS, 156-11; 2. Sylvan Osman, LHHS, 117-01; 3. Alexander Sawyer, KHS, 103-08; 4. Quixote Miller, RVHS, 98-11; 5. Tanner Maynes, MHS, 95-01; 6. Kaleb Stilson, LHHS, 92-09.
Javelin: 1. Troy Edwards, LWHS, 146-07; 2. Kaden Sheehan, LWHS, 116-06; 3. Sylvan Osman, LHHS, 104-04; 4. Kaleb Stilson, LHHS, 87-05; 5. Garrett Schuster, LHHS, 85-10.
Shot Put: 1. Drayden Allen, LWHS, 50-09; 2. Isaac Stopke, LHHS, 42-09; 3. Kruz Yocum, LWHS, 39-10; 4. Jordan Primm, KHS, 39-09; 5. Evan Smith, LHHS, 39-04; 6. Brodee Chalfant, LHHS, 37-00.
Team Results
Girls
1. Lake Havasu, 328; 2. Lee Williams, 140.50; 3. Mohave, 40; 4. Kingman, 29; 5. Parker, 19; 6. River Valley 17.50.
Individual
100m: 1. Nyri Alozian, LHHS, 13.12; 2. Jaynell Martin, KHS, 13.14; 3. Ava Schmitt, LHHS, 13.58; 4. Colleen Samson, LHHS, 13.79; 5. Presley Evans, LHHS, 13.95; 6. Mia Cervantes, RVHS, 14.08.
200: 1. Ellie Divis, LWHS, 26.93; 2. Nyri Alozian, LHHS, 27.22; 3. Jaynell Martin, KHS, 27.46; 4. Taylor Ross, LHHS, 28.67; 5. Ava Schmitt, LHHS, 28.75; 6. Celeste Switzer, LHHS, 29.42.
400: 1. Nyri Alozian, LHHS, 1:05.60; 2. Taylor Ross, LHHS, 1:08. 04; Mariana Perez, MHS, 1:09.37; 4. Ava Schmitt, LHHS, 1:11.32; 5. Cierra Hernandez, LHHS, 1:14.70; 6. Delina Sagasta, MHS, 1:16.57.
800: 1. Celeste Switzer, LHHS, 2:29.27; 2. Carrie Baughman, LWHS, 2:54.11; 3. Chloe McMillen, LWHS, 3:00.36; Veronica Sandoval, PHS, 3:01.35; Brea Clark, MHS, 3:02.55; 6. Emily Jackson, LHHS, 3:04.60.
1600: 1. Katie Bell, LHHS, 5:52.49; 2. Claire McMillen, LWHS, 6:22.03; 3. Brea Clark, MHS, 6:25.25; 4. Nora Prisciandaro, KHS, 6:25.27; 5. Carrie Baughman, LWHS, 6:35.69; 6. Rilee Thuneman, LHHS, 6:50.71.
3200: 1. Katie Bell, LHHS, 13:11.00; 2. Rilee thuneman, LHHS, 14.47.98; 3. Emily Jackson, LHHS, 16.12.91; 4. Veronica Sandoval, PHS, 16:43.45; 5. Brea Clark, MHS, 17:02.58; 6. Taylor Smith, LHHS, 17:17.52.
100m hurdles: 1. Presley Evans, LHHS, 17.71; 2. Shaylee Heron, LHHS, 17.99; 3. Katalina Robinson, LWHS, 18.94; 4. Abigayle Harvison, LWHS, 19.19; 5. Ellie Divis, LWHS, 19.61; 6. Taylor Ross, LHHS, 19.72.
300m hurdles: 1. Presley Evans, LHHS, 52.16; 2. Shaylee Heron, LHHS, 53.54; 3. Lauren Keller, LWHS, 55.05; 4. Katalina Robinson, LWHS, 56.08; 5. Jayden Smith, LHHS, 56.88; 6. April Twitchell, LWHS, 1:0036.
4x100 relay: 1. Kingman, 56.67; 2. Lee Williams, 56.92; 3. Lake Havasu, 57.40; 4. River Valley, 59.88.
4x400: 1. Lake Havasu, 4:52.99.
4x800: 1. Lake Havasu, 15:10.76
High Jump: 1. Cierra Hernandez, LHHS, 4-02; 2. Jayden Smith, LHHS, 4-00; 3. Guinevere Hagest, LHHS, 3-06
Long Jump: 1. Jinny Suttles, MHS, 15-00.25; 2. Ellie Divis, LWHS, 14-02.50; 3. Nyri Alozian, LHHS, 13-08.00; 4. Kenna Luhr, LHHS, 13-07.75; 5. April Twitchell, LWHS, 13-04.00; 6. Alissa Hardeman, RVHS, 13-03.00.
Triple Jump: 1. Shaylee Heron, LHHS, 30-10.25; 2. Ellie Divis, LWHS, 30-00.00; 3. Sabrina Darnell, LHHS, 27-10.00; 4. Alissa Hardeman, RVHS, 27-00.00.
Pole Vault: 1. Brooklyn Usinowicz, 7-06.
Discus: 1. Arianna Hannan, LWHS, 110-07; Catherine Novy, LHHS, 106-00; 3. Sabrina Darnell, LHHS, 86-07; 4. Livier De La Torre, PHS, 74-02; 5. Kayelynn Jameson, LHHS, 71-01; Jayden Bonham, LHHS, 70-11.
Javelin: 1. Arianna Hannan, LWHS, 83-03; 2. Kayelynn Jameson, LHHS, 78-09; 3. Raya Greene, LHHS, 78-02; 4. Brooklyn Hawkins, LHHS, 73-08; 5. Lauryn Roach, LHHS, 69-10; 6. Lauren Keller, LWHS 68-09.
Shot Put: 1. Lauryn Roach, LHHS, 31-07; 2. Arianna Hannan, LWHS, 31-07; 3. Kailey Denison, LHHS, 28-05; 4. Ava Schmitt, LHHS, 28-04; 5. Catherine Novy, LHHS, 26-05; 6. Ashley Vasquez, MHS, 26-03.
