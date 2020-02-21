It’s been a postseason full of firsts for the Lake Havasu boys’ soccer team.
The seventh-seeded Knights will add another first today as they will be playing their first playoff match as underdogs when they face No. 3 Washington in the semifinals of the 4A Conference state playoffs.
“I think they’re excited and ready for what’s next,” said head coach Christina Gibbs. “They know they’re the underdog, so I don’t think they feel the same pressure they felt in the earlier rounds.”
Havasu disposed of No. 10 Catalina Foothills 4-1 in the first round a week ago and on Wednesday, defeated No. 15 Cortez 2-1 in overtime.
This will also be the Knights’ first match away from home this postseason. The match will held at Williams Field High School in Gilbert. It will be broadcast live on NFHS.com at 3 p.m.
The Rams, of the Black Canyon Region, carry an impressive resume into today’s match as they have lost only two matches on the field this season. While its official record may say 19-4, Washington was tagged with two losses by forfeit in region play due to playing with illegal players. The Rams lost to Alhambra, a 6A team, and Flagstaff, both in tournament play.
“They have a very similar midfield as us and it acts as their rock,” said Gibbs. “They also rely on kicking it long, but we’ve seen Cortez do that as well, so I think we’ll be ready for that.”
Havasu’s only loss this season came on a 5-0 decision on the road to Gila Ridge. However, Washington defeated the Hawks 4-1 in Yuma. The Rams also routed Deer Valley 8-0, an opponent the Knights defeated 4-0.
Rain in the forecast could cause some problems on the field for both sides, but Gibbs doesn’t believe it will be a factor as both teams will have to deal with it.
“This team of ours has some grit and has the fight to win,” she said. “We’re hoping for an upset.”
