Knights tennis falls to Wolves

The Lake Havasu High School boy’s tennis team hosted its second home match of the year on Tuesday against the Estrella Foothills Wolves. The Knights fought hard against the Division II leading Wolves but ultimately fell 9-0.
“They fared well, the match scores don’t show it but they were winning some points, they just couldn’t close out games,” coach Jeremy Wojcicki said.
In singles, Christian Sain fell 6-2, 6-2; Will Buckham lost 6-1, 6-3; Kian Stone fell 6-2, 6-1; Ethan Stroup lost 6-0, 6-2; Hunter Kahla fell 6-0, 6-0 and Corbin Stone lost 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Sain and Buckman fell 8-3, Stroup and Kian Stone lost 8-0 and Corbin Stone and Kahla fell 7-1.
“They let themselves be controlled by their opponent instead of controlling them. It’s tough because (Estrella Foothills) are tough top to bottom,” Wojcicki said. “We don’t typically see competition like that from top to bottom across the whole roster. It was a little bit difficult to prepare for, but they were a well-rounded, complete team.”
With this being the team’s second home match, the Knights didn’t have to do the travel they’ve had for the majority of the season.
“It’s a lot nicer not having to sit on a school bus for four hours to get to a match, so that’s obviously nice so they should be looser, more well rested,” Wojcicki said. “With a tough match, it’s tough to say if home is an advantage. Usually it is because you don’t have to do the travel but not always the case. It’s also dependent on the opponent we have as well.”
The Knights will have a day to prepare for their next match, which will be at home against Lee Williams on Thursday at 3:30 p.m..
“We play Lee Williams next who is our close rival. We’ve just got to work on placing the ball, not hitting it back up the middle to them every time and our serves,” Wojcicki said. “They struggled a little bit, getting our second serves in, not double faulting, and taking advantage of their serves. (Estrella Foothills) had a couple guys that had really good serves but their second serves weren’t great, they didn’t take advantage of that, they hit a nice easy ball back.”
