Knights tennis falls to Wolves

Preston Lewis forehands a ball in his singles match against Estella Foothills on Tuesday.

 Bryanna Winner/Today’s News-Herald

The Lake Havasu High School boy’s tennis team hosted its second home match of the year on Tuesday against the Estrella Foothills Wolves. The Knights fought hard against the Division II leading Wolves but ultimately fell 9-0.

“They fared well, the match scores don’t show it but they were winning some points, they just couldn’t close out games,” coach Jeremy Wojcicki said.

