The regular season has come to a close for the Lake Havasu High School track and field team.
On Wednesday, the Knights traveled to Phoenix to compete in the Alhambra Last Chance meet.
Head coach Zach Dunbar said the meet went well and LHHS only took a small number of athletes “to improve seed times and marks for state.” Dunbar says an official roster of which Knights will be competing in the State Tournament on May 7, should be available Tuesday.
Boys
100 Meter Dash- Senior Cody Pellaton placed third in this event, recording a time of 11.23.
200 Meter Dash- Pellaton placed first in this event finishing in 22.42.
400 Meter Dash- In first place was Pellaton who completed the event in 51.13.
1600 Meter Run- Senior Josh Lumpkin finished the race in first place with a time of 4:33.93.
110 Meter Hurdle- Knight Brenton Szymanski finished the race in 16.66, placing second.
4x100 Meter Relay- The Havasu team finished the race in second, recording a time of 43.67.
4x400 Meter Relay- Havasu’s team finished the race in 3:36.27 placing fifth.
Triple Jump- Senior Kaden Abal finished sixth in the event, recording a distance of 39-02.
Girls
800 Meter Dash- Junior Celeste Switzer finished the event in 2:27.66 placing third.
100 Meter Hurdle- Lady Knight Presley Evans finished fourth in the event with a time of 17.93. Fellow Junior Shaylee Heron came sixth finishing the event in 18.3 seconds.
4x100 Meter Relay- Havasu’s relay team finished seventh in the event clocking a time of 52.10.
4x400 Meter Relay- The Lady Knights finished second with a time of 4:20.85.
Triple Jump- Heron came in fifth place finishing the event with a 30-01.5 jump.
Discus- Freshmen Cate Novy came second, throwing the discus a distance of 90-03.
