As they near the postseason, the Lake Havasu High School track and field team competed in the Bradshaw Mountain Invitational this past Saturday.
The Knights competed with 10 other schools with LHHS’s boys’ team finishing second and the girl’s finishing fourth. Head coach Zach Dunbar says he and his fellow coaches are happy with the performance of the 27 athletes they took to the invitational.
“A lot of them improved in their ranks at the state level,” Dunbar said.
Boys
100 Meter Dash- In first place was Knight Cody Pellaton with a time of 11.19. Freshman Vega Higgins finished fourth with a time of 11.5.
200 Meter Dash- Higgins placed third in this event with a time of 23.47 and freshmen Gavin Briggs finished 11th with a time of 24.37.
400 Meter Dash- Pellaton finished in second with a time of 50.15. Junior Ryder Campos finished in sixth clocking a time of 53.36 and Briggs finished eighth with a time of 53.84.
800 Meter Run- Junior Jamie Henson recorded a time of 2:11.21 finishing sixth and Alexander Gallegos came in 12th with a time of 2:19.9.
1600 Meter Run- In second place was Senior Josh Lumpkin who finished the event in 4:32.69 and in sixth place was Nathan Merrill who finished with a time of 5:00.29.
3200 Meter Run- Merrill finished in fifth place with an 11:04.32 time.
110 Meter Hurdle- Junior Glen Adona finished this event in first place, recording a time of 16.42.
300 Meter Hurdle- In first place was senior Brenton Szymanski with a time of 41.51 and Adona finished in fourth with a time of 46.24.
4x400 Meter Relay- The Havasu team finished in second place with a time of 3:32.51.
4x800 Meter Relay-The Havasu team finished this relay in third place, clocking a time of 8:43.33.
Long Jump- Senior Kaden Abal placed fourth in the event, jumping for a distance of 19-04.5.
Triple Jump- Abal placed third in this event, leaping a distance of 36-09.5.
Pole Vault-Sophomore Sylvan Osman finished first in the event, clearing a height of 12-11. Adona finished in third with a height of 10-11 and Giovanni Sierras finished seventh jumping a height of 9-05.
Girls
200 Meter Dash- Finishing in second place was Nyri Alozian with a time of 28.08.
800 Meter Dash- Celeste Switzer finished in fourth place with a time of 2:25.03.
1600 Meter Dash- Sophomore Katie Bell finished the dash in 5:52.05 placing fourth.
100 Meter Hurdles- Junior Presley Evans finished the event in first with a time of 17.78 and Shaylee Heron finished third with a time of 18.28.
300 Meter Hurdles- Junior Heron finished in fourth place with a time of 55.06.
4x400 Meter Relay- The Havasu team finished in second, recording a time of 4:31.06
Long jump- Alyssa Musselman placed seventh in the event, jumping for a distance of 13-00.5.
Triple Jump- Heron placed first with a jump distance of 31-07 and Musselman placed third with a 28-08 jump distance.
Pole Vault- Senior Gia Jehle finished first with a height of 8-02
Discus- In fifth place was freshmen Caty Novy who threw the discus a distance of 81-06.
Javelin- Hayden Sholl, a senior, finished in first throwing a distance of 93-08.
