It was a much hotter day compared to their first meet but the Lake Havasu High School Track and Field team still had a strong showing at their second home meet.
On Wednesday, the Knights hosted their second track meet of the two-week old 2022 season with Kingman, Kingman Academy, Lee Williams, Mohave, Parker, River Valley and Salome High School all in attendance. Both LHHS track and field teams received the highest team scores with the boys receiving 238 points and the girls 241 points.
Head coach Zach Dunbar says he and his coaching staff are “very happy” with the work the athletes have put in and that it paid off in Wednesday’s meet.
“It was a tremendous effort all around from our team,” Dubar said. “We improved a lot of seed times and marks going into Buckeye this weekend which is our first state qualifying meet.”
The 66th Annual Buckeye Lions Invitational, the first away meet for the Knights this season, is this Saturday with events kicking off at 9 a.m.
