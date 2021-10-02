The Golden Shovel will stay at Lake Havasu High for at least another year.
Havasu used its ground attack to defeat its rival Mohave 35-6 in the 52nd annual Golden Shovel game at Lee Barnes Stadium on Friday. The Knights extended their win streak to eight games in the rivalry series. Havasu also improves to 38-17 all-time over Mohave.
The annual rivalry made its return after a one-year hiatus. It’s also the Knights’ first win of the season after starting the season at 0-2.
“You could see the enthusiasm of our guys and how excited they are,” Knights head coach Karl Thompson said. “We’re glad to have it back.”
The Knights executed their game plan of running the ball and leaned on junior running back Isaac Stopke. The Thunderbirds had no answer for Stopke, who scored three touchdowns and ran for large gains of 35 and 62 yards. Four of the Knights’ five touchdowns on Friday came from the ground.
“It feels amazing,” Stopke said about keeping the Golden Shovel. “We’re going to keep it here for a lot more years, baby.”
Stopke’s voice became hoarse during the game due to losing some of his voice.
Spencer Dorsett had the other rushing score, a 1-yard run that extended the Knights’ lead 21-6 in the third quarter. The Knights’ other score was an 8-yard connection between Austin Head to Glen Adona that capped off the Knights’ first drive in the second half. That score stretched the Knights’ lead to 14-0.
“We came in today wanting to keep it,” Head said about the Golden Shovel staying on their campus. “We had it the past eight years and we came straight for it. It feels great. I love the feeling. The whole crowd, everybody loves it.”
Stopke capped off the game’s opening drive with a 30-yard touchdown run. The junior carried the ball four times on the drive. Stopke’s first quarter touchdown was the only score of the first half and the Knights went into halftime 7-0.
Stopke’s next two touchdowns were set up by interceptions from Brenton Szymanski and Quienten Anderson in the fourth quarter. Szymanski picked off Thunderbirds’ quarterback Jonathan Williams that put the Knights on Mohave’s 15-yard line. Stopke ran for a 15-yard touchdown on the next play.
Anderson picked off Williams, which put the Knights on its own 10. The takeaway was followed by a scoring drive that ended with Stopke’s third touchdown, a 12-yard touchdown.
Anderson made another interception later on the ensuing Thunderbirds drive on a deep pass from Williams. The senior has four interceptions this season and two games where he has recorded two picks. Both of his two-interception games happened at home.
After Anderson’s second interception, the Knights ran the rest of the clock down and went into victory formation.
“We haven’t played like this for the first two games, but we showed who we are,” Stopke said. “We showed who we’re meant to be.”
Up next
The Knights (1-2) will start a three-game stretch next week where they will play on the road. Havasu will head to Buckeye to take on the Buckeye Union Hawks in the 4A Southwest Region opener for both teams.
The Hawks (3-1) didn’t play on Friday due to having a bye this week.
