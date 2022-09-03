The Lake Havasu Knights cross country team gathered at the Lake Havasu High School track Thursday night to compete in their annual Watermelon Run, an intrasquad race dating back to the 1980’s designed to qualify the top seven runners on the boys and girls teams to make the varsity lineup ahead of their first regular season race.
Donned in their purple uniforms, the squad ran a 5K course that started and finished on the high school track, but also covered some ground around neighboring areas.
The Watermelon Run gets its name from former Knights cross country coach, Ray Reynolds, who started the tradition of eating watermelon with his team after races. Reynolds led the Lake Havasu High School cross country team to four state championships and 21 region titles under his tenure.
The tradition has been carried on by current coach Erika Washington, who has also added other various fruits to the post-race snack.
“It keeps the process fair,” Washington said. “The numbers don’t lie and if you’re in the top seven times for our team, then you will start the season as one of our varsity athletes.”
The night of the Watermelon Run is also when Washington traditionally announces the team captains for the season. This year, senior Nathan Merrill and senior Celeste Switzer earned the titles.
Merrill plans to put an emphasis on including all grades, not just upperclassmen, as team captain.
“I want to set the standard,” Merrill said. “That pushes me to be better myself, so I can push them and they can follow my lead.”
After Merrill finished his race Thursday night, he encouraged and ran alongside his teammate Dylan Hagest, who was nearing the final leg of the Watermelon Run.
“The Watermelon Run really helps the newcomers see how racing will actually be because we treat it like an actual race,” Switzer said. “They get to see how competitive it gets and it gets them ready for the season.”
The varsity lineup set in the Watermelon Run is not set in stone for the entire season, just the first race. If another athlete runs a faster time in a junior varsity race later in the year, the athlete will be moved up to varsity.
The varsity-qualifying times from the Watermelon Run are as follows:
