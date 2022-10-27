The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team (5-2) will host the Peoria Panthers (3-4) tonight at Lee Barnes stadium at 7 p.m.
The Knights are ranked No.10 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 4A conference, while the Panthers sit at No. 29, according to AZPREPS365.com.
The Knights are currently on a three-game winning streak and look to extend it against a team who will be more of a competitor than the Knights’ past two opponents.
On the flip side, the Panthers are on a three-game losing streak and currently have a 1-2 record on the road, with the lone win coming from their 21-0 defeat of Sierra Linda in week four.
Peoria enters tonight’s game coming off of a 41-6 loss to Northwest Christian last week while Havasu comes in hot off of a 55-14 win over Greenway.
The Knights rushed for 322 yards and 6 TDs as a team against the Demons last week, the second-most in a single game this season, behind only the Knight’s season opener against the Lee Williams Volunteers.
In addition to their dominant running game, the Knights had 15 total receptions for 197 yards and two TDs against the Demons.
On the defensive side, the Knights forced two fumbles, recovered three fumbles and had one interception last week.
The Knights will rely on every player to keep their “1-0 every week” mentality heading into the final weeks of the season in order to secure their playoff spot.
