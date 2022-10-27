Knights football: Evan Smith

Evan Smith picks up some yards for Lake Havasu High School. The Knights ran for 322 yards last week.

 Claire Cornelius

The Lake Havasu Knights varsity football team (5-2) will host the Peoria Panthers (3-4) tonight at Lee Barnes stadium at 7 p.m.

The Knights are ranked No.10 in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s 4A conference, while the Panthers sit at No. 29, according to AZPREPS365.com.

