The Lake Havasu High School’s three levels of volleyball teams hosted the Buckeye Union Hawks Wednesday night in a non-conference match. Here’s how each level did:
Varsity
Thank you for reading!
The Lake Havasu High School’s three levels of volleyball teams hosted the Buckeye Union Hawks Wednesday night in a non-conference match. Here’s how each level did:
Varsity
The Knights varsity team won (2-1) in three sets against the Hawks (25-15, 25-17, 25-17) Wednesday night.
Solid blocks at the net and tough serves were key factors in the win, coach Tim Rodriguez said.
“We have a few close-to-six-footers and having those hands up there definitely makes a difference,” Rodriguez said.
Foreign exchange student and senior middle blocker Meret Moser made her debut tonight, where she had good hits, good serves and good blocks.
“I watch lots of videos of other players on how they, for example, run to the ball and open up,” Moser said. “I set myself goals and then I try to do them.”
Junior varsity
The Knights junior varsity team (1-2) lost in three sets (25-23, 25-11, 15-10) to the Hawks Wednesday night.
“I just feel like they didn’t come out with energy,” coach Lori Kuemerle said.
Another factor to the loss was the fact that the lower levels try to rotate players as much as they can, which shifts momentum, Kuemerle said.
“They (Buckeye) were a scrappy team,” Kuemerle said. “We had some really good rallies, but we just couldn’t capitalize.”
The team was flustered after multiple mistakes in a row, setter Emma Trejo said. And the team is still learning the 6-2 formation after playing 5-1 last game.
Freshmen
The Knights freshmen team (1-2) earned their first win of the season Wednesday night, defeating the Hawks in three sets (27-25, 25-15, 16-14).
“Everything is finally starting to come together,” coach Kelly Austin said.
Despite dropping the first set 27-25, the Knights preserved and took the second and third sets for the win.
Those second and third set wins were largely due to service aces by outside hitter Taylor Ross and opposite hitter Avery Loya, as well as improvement on the defense, Austin said.
“Taylor definitely came out hard for us in that second game and scored a lot of points,” Austin said. “Avery backed her up also with some really good serves.”
Ross said her and the team really wanted to take the win after two straight losses and fixing her serving form in practice paid off during the game.
Emmanuel Rivera had three hits, Jake McCarthy added the go-ahead RBI single and the Arizona Diamondbacks edged the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1. The D-backs have won seven of their past eight games. Milwaukee fell to 7 1/2 games behind the division-leading St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central. Rivera had an RBI double in the fifth and added two singles. The 26-year-old has been a consistent contributor in the middle of the D-backs' order since he was acquired from the Royals at the trade deadline. Arizona’s bullpen threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings. Ian Kennedy worked the ninth for his 10th save in 14 opportunities.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols collected home run No. 695 in the eighth inning and…
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — On the eve of Carson Wentz’s third training camp with three di…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.