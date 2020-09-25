The Lake Havasu volleyball team dropped its season opener in Bullhead City on Thursday, falling 3-0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-20) at Mohave.
Head coach Tim Rodriquez said the Knights started out strong and built a bit of an early lead in the first set, but ultimately the team made too many errors to overcome against a scrappy Thunderbird team.
“We had a few ill-timed errors that ended up costing us that first game,” Rodriguez said. After that our confidence got down a little bit and we just couldn’t get out of our own way. We did some good things, but then we would miss a serve or something. Mohave was very scrappy. They kept balls in play, kept the pressure on, and we just could not keep up with their pace. We definitely looked rusty out there.”
Rodriguez said Lake Havasu ended up missing nine serves in the match, and also struggled with their serve-receive.
Senior Ashlyn Tibbetts led the Knights defensively with nine digs and she tied for the team lead with Maddie Darrah with four kills apiece. Rylinn Smith also added 7 digs for the Knights. Reese Myers finished the game with 19 assists on 46 attempts.
The Knights will be back in action next Wednesday with a road trip to Waddell to take on Canyon View. Rodriguez said he doesn’t know anything about the Jaguars, so Lake Havasu will focus on itself over the next week of practice.
“We didn’t stay confident, so we are going to have to continue to work at that,” Rodriguez said. “We are going to go back to working on our fundamentals. We were just a little bit late in everything that we were doing so we just need to speed up our tempo. We will work on that, and just go back to serve and serve-receive.”
Lake Havasu fell 25-16, 25-15 in the junior varsity A match, and the Knights fell 25-20, 25-17 in the JV B match.
