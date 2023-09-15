The Lake Havasu High School volleyball team hosted its first home game of the season in a hard fought match against the Desert Edge Scorpions. The Knights fell in four sets 25-27, 25-18, 17-25, 25-27.
“I'm proud of them for tying it back up and going point for point with them. At the end of the fourth set, it just didn't go our way,” coach Marsha Becker said. “So we have to figure out how to grind out the win when we're in those tight situations. A little bit of it is inexperience, a little bit of it is grit that we need to just figure out.”
The first set went point for point as neither team wanted to give up a substantial lead and after losing the set, Becker had a conversation with her team to continue fighting and ultimately win the second set.
“I told them we came to play. This is our home court, we get to defend our home court.
We've worked many, many tireless hours,” Becker said. “So, just get out there and do what your body already knows what to do.”
The Scorpions were too much to handle for the Knights in the third set and in the fourth, Desert Edge went on substantial runs to try and close the match up. Havasu however, refused to go down without a fight and ended up tying the set and almost forcing a fifth.
“I think if we would have turned it on earlier in the fourth set, I mean we were just coming from behind all the way through. We were playing catch-up and if we would have taken care of getting points in bunches at the beginning and really being competitive in the beginning, we wouldn't have had the outcome that we did.”
Aubrey Becker led in aces and kills with 10 and 15 respectively as Maryssa Rodriguez had 15 assists; Emma Trejo had 16 assists and Cate Novy finished with four blocks.
The team is currently playing in the Coconino Classic, which continues into Saturday.
“I am proud of them for fighting and I think this tournament this weekend will be a good chance for us to learn a little bit more about who we are together,” Marsha said. “All 12 of us are gritting and grinding out a win. I'm looking forward to making some adjustments and you know, getting better every time we step on the court.”
After the tournament, the Knights will host Millennium on Tuesday in the second matchup between the two this season. Millennium defeated Havasu in straight sets on September 6.
“Our schedule is relentless, but I'm enjoying it. I'm enjoying every single time that I get to coach these kids out on the floor,” Marsha said.
