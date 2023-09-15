The Lake Havasu High School volleyball team hosted its first home game of the season in a hard fought match against the Desert Edge Scorpions. The Knights fell in four sets 25-27, 25-18, 17-25, 25-27.

“I'm proud of them for tying it back up and going point for point with them. At the end of the fourth set, it just didn't go our way,” coach Marsha Becker said. “So we have to figure out how to grind out the win when we're in those tight situations. A little bit of it is inexperience, a little bit of it is grit that we need to just figure out.”

