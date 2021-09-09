The Lake Havasu volleyball team officially got on the win column Thursday with a sweep over Kingman on the road.
The Knights defeated the Bulldogs 3-0 (25-11, 25-23, 25-10) to improve to 1-1 on the season. The victory comes after Havasu fell a combined 1-12 over six matches at the Wolves Classic on Sept. 3-4.
Knights head coach Tim Rodriguez said “it felt good” to get a victory after last weekend’s struggles.
Rodriguez played a number of girls who didn’t get the chance to play at the tournament. Girls who received more time on the floor Thursday included Natalia Spencer, who served as the setter for the majority of the night.
“It felt good to get the win and get those girls some experience,” Rodriguez said in a phone interview Thursday.
The Knights dominated the first and third sets, but they were down during the second. Rodriguez said they missed a number of serves, putting themselves in a bad spot. After being down, the Knights made a comeback in the game, scoring four points in a row to take a 2-0 lead.
Morgan Kross had eight service aces and Kamryn Kletschka had seven. Kletschka led the team in kills at five.
“Now we get ready for a hard practice tomorrow to get ready to defend our home in Saturday’s tournament,” Rodriguez said.
Up next
The Knights will host their annual Mary Jo Invite Saturday at Lake Havasu High School. About 10 teams are expected to make the trip to Havasu to compete. Teams include Kingman, Lee Williams, Mohave, Parker, Cibola, River Valley, Kingman Academy, Needles (CA), Yuma Catholic and Agua Fria.
Havasu is scheduled to play Needles, River Valley, Agua Fria and Yuma Catholic Saturday. The Knights will begin the tournament against the Needles Mustangs at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.