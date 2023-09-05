The Lake Havasu volleyball team played its third straight road match against Lee Williams, who was playing its first home game. The Volunteers got off to a hot start against the Knights, as Lake Havasu fell three sets to one 16-25, 25-19, 20-25, 22-25.

The excitement Lee Williams had playing their first home match served them well in the first game as they jumped out to a 5-2 lead early and never trailed, en route to a 25-16 win in the opening set.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.