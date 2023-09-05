The Lake Havasu volleyball team played its third straight road match against Lee Williams, who was playing its first home game. The Volunteers got off to a hot start against the Knights, as Lake Havasu fell three sets to one 16-25, 25-19, 20-25, 22-25.
The excitement Lee Williams had playing their first home match served them well in the first game as they jumped out to a 5-2 lead early and never trailed, en route to a 25-16 win in the opening set.
Havasu managed to turn the tables on Lee Williams in the second game, scoring the first three points to jump out to an early lead. The set remained competitive in the early going with ties at 5-5 and 10-10 before the Knights put together five straight points to take control of the game. Havasu pushed its lead in the second set as high as 23-15 and held on for the 25-19 win.
“I challenged them to step back up to their level of play,” said Havasu head coach Marsha Becker. “They cleaned up their first-ball pass so that we could run our offense and started playing better. We just need to figure out how to be a little bit more gritty, and lessen our errors.”
The third and fourth games were closely contested the whole way. In game three the Volunteers and Knights tied a total of 11 times – the final coming at 19-19 – before Lee Williams put together a late 6-1 run to secure the set. In game four, there were a total of eight ties.
The Volunteers managed to break game four open by scoring six straight points to take a 21-15 lead, but Havasu fought back after a timeout with a 5-0 run of its own
“I’m proud of them for battling back,” Becker said. “At one point in that fourth game we were down five points. We took a timeout, got a quick side out, and went on a run.”
But Lee Williams managed to hold on down the stretch again to secure the match.
Havasu falls to 0-3 so far this year. The Knights will be back in action on Wednesday at 6 p.m. when they go on the road to take on Millennium in their first league matchup.
