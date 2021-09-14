Coming off of their championship at the Mary Jo Goldey Invite, the Lake Havasu volleyball team had a disappointing outcome on Tuesday.
The Knights fell in three sets (21-25, 10-25, 14-25) to the Parker Broncs on the road. After a hot start from the Broncs, Knights head coach Tim Rodriguez said Parker kept up that momentum all night.
“We ran into a buzzsaw,” Rodriguez said. “They were just on fire. They served us tough. We weren’t passing very well so we couldn’t run much of an offense at all...and we missed a ton of serves.”
A sweep is a disappointing result for the Knights after playing their best volleyball of the season at their annual Mary Jo Goldey tournament last Saturday. The Knights went 7-1 at the tourney and were one-point away from being undefeated at the invitational.
“We did the opposite of Saturday today,” Rodriguez said. “We didn’t serve like we did on Saturday. We didn’t put balls away, we were hitting a bunch of stuff out and so we're going to have to go back to practice tomorrow and continue working on the basics.”
Even though he discussed his team’s inconsistency on Tuesday, Rodriguez credited Parker for playing well on their end. Rodriguez added that Parker is always a tough opponent in their home gym.
“Saturday,we were consistent for the tournament and I wanted to see how we could do,” Rodriguez said. “Could we carry that from game to game? Or are we going to be inconsistent from game to game and tonight was my answer.
“Part of that was just credit to Parker because they served tough and dug everything we had and played really smart and put the pressure on us and we could not return that favor to them tonight.”
Natalie Ramirez led the team with four kills, Olivia LeGrand had six assists and Carly Cordero had nine serve receives in Tuesday’s loss.
Up next
The Knights (1-2) will return to their home floor on Thursday when they welcome Glendale to Havasu. The Cardinals (0-3) are looking for their first win and have only won one set this season. Start time is scheduled for 6 p.m.
“Hopefully, we could get rid of this ugly taste in our mouth for practice tomorrow and get ready for Glendale,” Rodriguez said. “It’s going to be a quick turnaround so hopefully we have a short memory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.