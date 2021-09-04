In the program’s first tournament in two years, the Lake Havasu volleyball team only won one set at the two-day Wolves Classic Volleyball Tournament.
The Knights went a combined 1-12 in six matches at the two-day tournament hosted by Estrella Foothills. Head coach Tim Rodriguez said his team made some good plays, but they couldn’t sustain momentum with a couple of unforced errors.
“It seemed like every run we got on we would give it right back,” Rodriguez said in a text to the News-Herald. “We did have some really good moments though, however, it mostly came down to serve and serve receive. Those are two main things that we will be working on at practice.”
The Knights started the tournament Friday with a matchup against host Estrella Foothills in a 0-2 (14-25, 6-25) defeat. Rodriguez said the Knights were competitive and had the lead at one point. After the Wolves were at 12 points, Rodriguez said the opposing team found another gear.
In its second game on Friday, Havasu fell to Lee Williams 2-0 (22-25, 14-25). Rodriguez said the girls were playing well and had the lead near the end of the first game, but missed on some critical serves.
The third and final match for the Knights on Friday was against Odyssey Institute – a public charter school in Buckeye. The match was competitive throughout, but the Knights ultimately fell 2-0 (23-25, 24-26). All matches at the tournaments were best of three sets.
As for Saturday’s action, it was another up-and-down day for the Knights, losing some close sets to Buckeye Union, Agua Fria and Betty H. Fairfax.
The Knights won their only set against the Buckeye Hawks – earning a victory in the first set at 25-22. The second set was competitive, but the Knights lost 25-20 and fell in the deciding third set 15-8.
In their second match on Saturday, the Knights lost to the Agua Fria Owls 2-0 (19-25, 19-25) and fell to the Betty H. Fairfax Stampede 2-0 (20-25, 17-25).
Up next
Havasu (0-1) is scheduled to take on Kingman High School 90-2) on the road on Sept. 9. The match is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.
