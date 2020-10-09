The Lake Havasu volleyball put together its best all around game of the season in Kingman on Thursday according to head coach Tim Rodriguez, but errors cost the Knights as Lee Williams pulled out a 3-0 win with scores of 25-17, 25-17, 25-21.
“When we passed well we set well and we put a lot of balls away,” Rodriguez said. “It was our best match for sure. So we are going in the right direction. We just have to give ourselves more opportunities and not shoot ourselves in the foot.”
Rodriguez said he was impressed with Lee Williams’ effort, even before the match began. But he felt the Knights were able to answer.
“They came out strong, even in warm ups,” Rodriguez said. “I felt like we matched that intensity from the start and we were playing good. But as the match went along we just got into little ruts where they would score three or four points in a row and we would make some errors along the way that wouldn’t allow us to catch up fully.”
Rylinn Smith had a particularly productive night for Lake Havasu with a team-high 10 digs and 9 kills.
“She was really crushing it on the outside,” Rodriguez said. “She had a little bit smaller blocker on the line on her side and she was taking advantage of that.”
Rodriguez said the front line duo of Kamryn Kletschka and Carly Cordeiro were also impressive defensively with some nice blocks throughout the night.
“There were a lot of people that had good games and we made a lot of good plays, but we had just enough errors that we couldn’t overcome to be able to put things away,” Rodriguez said.
The Junior Varsity A team and the JV B team both lost their matches 2-0 in Lee Williams Thursday as well.
With the loss, the Knights fall to 0-4 to start the season and all four games have been on the road. Lake Havasu will travel once again next Tuesday to take on Agua Fria in Avondale to kick off a stretch of three games in three days. Havasu will play its home opener the next day against Verrado and will be back at home on Thursday for a rematch against Millennium.
