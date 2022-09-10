The Lake Havasu High School freshmen, junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams hosted Lee Williams High School Thursday night for their fourth match of the season. It’s important to note that the high school volleyball junior varsity and freshmen teams play best-of-three sets, while the varsity team plays best-of-five sets. Here are the results from each team’s matches:
The Knights varsity team (2-2) lost in four sets (25-16, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18) to the Volunteers Thursday night.
After winning the first set, the Knights couldn’t match the Volunteers’ renewed energy on the court, and the Volunteers won in three straight sets.
“We won the first one and we were super excited,” senior middle hitter Caylee Crook said. “Then we went back out there and got a few points on us and that really brought us down, and we just couldn’t come back from that.”
Momentum killers like not reading and responding to short serves as well as missing serves were key factors in the loss.
“They (the Volunteers) wanted it more,” coach Tim Rodriguez said. “They brought the fire and the pressure to us and we couldn’t handle it tonight.”
The Knights junior varsity team (1-3) lost in two sets (25-15, 25-8) to the Volunteers (1-1) Thursday night.
“At the start of game one, we were right there,” coach Lori Kuemerle said. “And then we started missing serves.”
After ending a 12-point scoring run by the Volunteers, the ball came back to the Knights and they missed their serve.
“It’s hard to recover from that mentally and emotionally,” Kuemerle said. “And volleyball is all mental.”
Kuemerle stresses to her team that in order to win games, they need to believe in themselves and stop being too cautious on the court.
Another part of the losses is the lack of communication on the court, outside hitter Zoe Austin said.
“It’s definitely frustrating,” Austin said. “But I know that everybody is trying their best on the court.”
The Knights freshmen team (2-2) secured their second straight win in three sets (25-11, 25-23, 16-14) against the Volunteers (0-2) Thursday night.
Slowly but surely the freshmen athletes are becoming less timid and more confident in their abilities on the court. Middle blocker Jayden Smith came out more aggressive in this game by keeping her hands up, blocking some balls and tipping some balls, coach Kelly Austin said.
Opposite hitter Ally Strader also contributed to the win by blocking and stepping in for the setter.
Setter Gia Kowaleski was a little off on her serves throughout the match against the Volunteers, but she pulled through in the end by serving the game-winning ace in the third set.
“It’s so hard when you’re under pressure like that and you’re already kind of struggling with your serves,” Austin said. “She (Kowaleski) works on it all the time and it was nice for her to get that. I love that excitement for them.”
Setter Tayla Tribolet was super quick on the court Thursday and libero Avery Loya facilitated good communication on the court.
“I try to help others communicate on the court,” Loya said. “Because if one person says it then we’ll all say it. Encouraging (teammates) helps a lot.”
