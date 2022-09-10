Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns and Georgia's revamped defense didn’t miss a beat. The third-ranked Bulldogs looked very much like a team intent of defending their national championship with a 49-3 rout of No. 11 Oregon. Bennett completed 25-of-31 with two touchdowns and ran for another score before calling it a day in the third quarter of the season opener. The Dawgs thoroughly ruined the head coaching debut of Oregon's Dan Lanning, their former defensive coordinator. Lanning saw up close just how far his new team has to go.