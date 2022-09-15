The Lake Havasu High School Knights varsity volleyball team fell to the La Joya Community Lobos Tuesday in four sets (28-26, 29-27, 25-20, 25-21).
“We ran into a very scrappy team,” coach Tim Rodriguez said. “They dug almost everything we had.”
Thank you for reading!
The Lake Havasu High School Knights varsity volleyball team fell to the La Joya Community Lobos Tuesday in four sets (28-26, 29-27, 25-20, 25-21).
“We ran into a very scrappy team,” coach Tim Rodriguez said. “They dug almost everything we had.”
Errors made by the Lobos kept the Knights in the game, Rodriguez said.
One of the highlights of the match was the emerging connection between setter Tatum Wilcox and middle blocker Meret Moser.
“When she (Moser), was getting set, she was the most consistent with the most kills of the night,” Rodriguez said.
The Knights junior varsity team lost in two sets (32-30, 26-24). The Knights freshman team also lost in three sets (25-10, 26-24, 16-14).
The teams will focus on practicing small details as well as preparing mentally for those long road trips out to Phoenix.
Next, the Knights take on the Scorpions at Desert Edge High School Thursday.
The Arizona Cardinals put their future in Kyler Murray’s hands, rewarding the dynamic quarterback with a massive long-term contract. Their first dividend was a dud. Murray led a sputtering offense that had no chance of keeping up with the high-scoring Kansas Chiefs in a 44-21 loss. Murray finished with 193 yards and two touchdowns on 22-of-44 passing. He had 29 yards rushing on five carries and was sacked twice. The Cardinals finished with 282 total yards and trailed by 30 before scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
The Lake Havasu High School volleyball team hosted eleven high schools for the 18t…
The Lake Havasu High School freshmen, junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.