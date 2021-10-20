The Lake Havasu volleyball team started a four-match week with a 3-0 road loss to Millennium on Monday.
The set scores were 25-12, 25-9, 25-22. The Knights dropped to 4-7 overall and 1-4 in the Desert West after getting swept by the Tigers, who have 10 straight victories.
“In that last game, they didn’t get a whole lot of big runs on us,” Knights coach Tim Rodriguez said. “The first two games they did…and in this one we kept fighting out and getting those opportunities.”
After Millennium dominated the first two sets, Havasu was on the verge of forcing a fourth set, going on a run and tying the third game at 22. The Tigers called a timeout after the Knights’ run. The timeout was enough for the Tigers to regroup, as they put the Knights away in three sets.
In the first set, Rodriguez said service errors put the Knights behind early, putting them in a hole right away. Passing was also an issue for the Knights in the first two games, causing them to not run their system properly.
When they started clicking in the third game, the Knights put on a run by better passing and communication, Rodriguez said.
“Talking to them afterwards, hopefully, it was a glimpse that they could play with really good teams,” Rodriguez said. “They just have to go out there and show it and hopefully this gives them a little bit of confidence for the rest of the week.”
Up next
The Knights will host a doubleheader against La Joya Community on Wednesday. First match is scheduled for a 5 p.m. start. The Knights are also conducting senior night ceremonies prior to the first match.
Havasu is playing a doubleheader against La Joya Community due to their previous matchup from Oct. 5 getting postponed. That contest was moved to Wednesday due to a broken water line at La Joya’s facility.
