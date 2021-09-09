A week after their opening-season game was canceled, the Lake Havasu football team will begin the 2021 campaign against a county opponent.
The Knights will welcome the Lee Williams Volunteers to Lee Barnes Stadium Friday night – the first meeting between the two schools since August 2019. The Knights are looking to start their season off strong while the Volunteers are seeking their first win after losing their opener.
Lee Williams fell 18-13 to Northwest Christian in Kingman last week. In the 2019 meeting between the two river area schools, the Knights fell to the Volunteers 6-0 at home. Havasu currently has a 2-1 advantage in the series, according to the Lake Havasu High athletics record book.
Friday’s game also marks the return of spectators at Lee Barnes Stadium after games were not open to the public last year.
“It’s one of those big rivalry games, almost as big as the Golden Shovel, knowing that Lee Williams is that next big rival that’s in the area,” Knights head coach Karl Thompson said. “These kids have played against them for multiple years. So I think there’s a lot of that pride at stake either way. They want to come down the mountain and get us just like the opportunities when we go up the mountain, we want to get them.”
The Volunteers’ offense features a dual-threat quarterback in Devean Santos, who passed for 126 yards and gained 144 on the ground, according to MaxPreps. Santos, a senior, completed 10-of-17 passes and carried the ball 15 times, but was held scoreless.
Running backs Jimmy Berry and Kruz Yocum scored the Volunteers two touchdowns last week. Berry rushed for 89 yards on 19 carries while Yocum scored his touchdown on an 18-yard run – his only carry of the night.
“They’re athletic with a little bit of spread just like us,” Thompson said about the Volunteers offense. “Same philosophy — they’ll try to get the ball to their playmakers.”
The Knights have multiple returners on the sides of the ball including guys on an offense that was explosive last season. Havasu returns the majority of its offensive playmakers, but there will be a new quarterback at the helm. Senior Austin Head will draw the start after backing up Donny Fitzgerald last season.
Receiver/safety Brenton Szymanski also received reps in practice Wednesday in some sort of wildcat formation. Thompson said many offensive packages were implemented in practice this week.
“Our offense is looking good,” Head said. “Same talent as last year, all the kids are looking solid. Our practices are all tight so we’ve been solid all around.”
The Knights were originally slated to kick off the season on the road against Canyon View on Sept. 3. That game was canceled due to several Havasu players in quarantine with two position groups wiped out – causing the Knights to not safely field a varsity team.
Injuries, eligibility and transfer status of some students were other factors that led to low numbers on the Knights’ varsity roster. Thompson said the team should be about 90% strength for Friday’s game.
The team went through some obstacles during this week’s preparation with some players from quarantine not returning until Wednesday and moving that day’s practice indoors to the gym due to the heat index and outdoor activities prohibited on campus after rumors of threats circulated. The latter caused the Lake Havasu/River Valley freshman/sophomore football game to get canceled and moved the cross country team’s scrimmage to Thursday.
Running back Issac Stopke said he was one of the players who was in quarantine, and Wednesday marked his return with the team. Stopke said he and others stayed up-to-date with zoom calls during the quarantine period.
“We faced adversity the last two years so we’re used to adversity and we thrive off that,” Stopke said. “I think that’s when we play the best is when we know we have adversity and have a point to prove.”
Kickoff for Friday’s game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lee Barnes Stadium.
