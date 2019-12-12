Playing in its second tournament in as many weeks, the Lake Havasu boys’ basketball team opened the Holiday Shootout with a 64-56 overtime win over Combs Thursday night at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.
The Knights (6-2) held on despite a season-high 17 turnovers.
“It wasn’t pretty,” said head coach Ted Darnell of his team which had an opportunity to win the game in regulation. “Turnovers, missed layups and poor execution was kind of the theme of the night. But, we’re happy to get the win and that’s important.”
Lake Havasu was sparked by a big night from senior Jayden Azar, who led the team with a season-high 30 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and four assists.
“I know he had the 30 points but he also had eight turnovers and as our senior leader, we can’t have that,” said Darnell.
Elsewhere, senior Junior Bolden added 15 points and six rebounds, while fellow senior Bradley Rogers chipped in with 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals.
“We executed in our zone offense pretty well,” said Darnell. “But, we’re getting by the skin of our teeth. We’re not going to win making those kinds of mistakes in league play, you can’t get away with that against that type of competition.”
The Knights will have two games today, beginning with an 11:30 a.m. matchup against Mohave, followed by River Valley at 5:30 p.m. Both games will be played at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
