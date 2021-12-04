After losing the season opener to Mohave, the Lake Havasu Knights looked like a different team throughout the Mohave County Soccer Tournament this week.
The Knights outscored their opponents 35-2 and shut out the Thunderbirds twice – including a 3-0 victory over their rivals in the championship game on Saturday. Havasu beat Mohave in a gritty 1-0 game on Thursday, which gave the Knights the No. 1 seed in bracket play on Saturday.
“They were pretty upset (after the season opener) and I think it made them focused and get a little more serious in the practices that we had,” Knights coach Christina Gibbs said. “I thought we played some pretty good soccer today, I know both teams were really tired with five games in three days.”
Just like Friday’s game, Saturday’s contest was full of chippiness. A Mohave player was given a red card while he was on the bench, which translated to a yellow card for Thunderbirds coach Matt Camacho. There were multiple times players made contact, but fouls were infrequently called throughout the afternoon.
One of the times where a foul was called, Nery Sanchez broke a scoreless tie with a free kick in the 35th minute. Angel Castaneda added to the Knights’ lead with a goal in the 39th minute. The Knights had three previous shots on goal with those shots either going over the net or hitting the post.
Ozzie and Nery Sanchez both missed shots in the second half, but the former finally put the ball in the net in the 58th minute.
“It’s what we needed to seal the game,” Ozzie Sanchez said about his goal. “After that goal, it just went downhill for them and uphill for us. We just didn’t lose the ball after that and we just kept playing the way we played.”
Mohave advanced to the title after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Lee Williams in the semifinals. The Knights defeated the Volunteers 10-1 in pool play on Thursday.
Saturday started with a 12-1 mercy rule victory over Kingman in the semifinals. Six different Knights scored with Jorge Lerma recording a hat trick. Jesse Dominguez, Castaneda, Luis Hernandez, Jaden Baker and Ozzie Sanchez each put the Knights on the board.
Castaneda and Ozzie were each named to the All-Tournament. Each coach was given two selections for their team.
“Now that we have our heads in the game, that first loss definitely woke us up,” Castaneda said. “I’ll just say that it’s looking like a good season for sure.”
Saturday’s games were played with normal 40 minutes halves. Pool play and crossover games were played with halves lasting 30 minutes. The tournament returned after a one-year hiatus due to covid-19. In years past, there were at least 10 to 12 teams that competed in the tournament.
Only six teams competed at this year’s tourney, which is the lowest turnouts for the boys tournament in recent memory. The five other schools that made the trip to Havasu were from the Colorado River area.
Up next
The Knights host Lee Williams for their official home opener on Monday at 6 p.m.. It’ll be the Knights final game in December, as their next scheduled contest is a home matchup against Sierra Linda on Jan. 4.
